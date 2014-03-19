Japanese prosecutors plan to rearrest former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion that he underreported his compensation by another 4 billion yen ($35.4 million) over the past three fiscal years, sources familiar with the investigation told Nikkei.

Ghosn and former Nissan representative director Greg Kelly are expected to be rearrested as early as Monday, when their detention is set to end.

They were arrested Nov. 19 on allegations of understating Ghosn's pay by a total of 5 billion yen in securities filings covering the five years through March 2015. Both men deny the allegations, and they have yet to be charged with any crime.

After reviewing documents outlining plans for deferred compensation to Ghosn, prosecutors decided he had been promised, but failed to report, another 4 billion yen in compensation in securities filings the three years ended this March, the sources said.