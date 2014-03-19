Four men in their 20s were arrested Wednesday for allegedly overturning a small truck during a Halloween event in late October in the busy Shibuya district of Tokyo, police said.
No one was injured in the incident that occurred in the early hours of Oct 28, but it was one of a series of escalating pranks at the increasingly popular Halloween event in Shibuya.
The four -- Yuta Kuroki, 27, Takaaki Kawamura, 22, Shota Kojihara, 20, and Rikuo Kokubun, 20, -- have admitted to the charge of property destruction. They told the police that they did not know each other prior to the incident.
"I got too excited," Kokubun was quoted by the police as saying. Kawamura told the police he did it "in the heat of the moment after drinking."
The police believe a total of 15 people, including French and Belgian nationals, were involved in overturning the truck. They said the four arrested were particularly culpable as they were seen standing on the vehicle and damaging it.
The police plan to refer to prosecutors the remaining 11 people.
At around 1 a.m. on Oct 28, the four men allegedly flipped the truck as crowds in costumes gathered near JR Shibuya Station in central Tokyo. The driver had left the vehicle to alert police.
