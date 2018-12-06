Aeon cuts prices for Aussie beef
NHK -- Dec 07
Steak lovers across Japan have reason to celebrate. From Friday, they will pay less for a slab of Australian beef at hundreds of outlets run by a major retailer nationwide.

Officials at Aeon say they are making the change in anticipation of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement. The deal takes effect on December 30th. Aeon imports beef from its own ranch in Tasmania.

The tariff on chilled beef from Australia is now 29.3 percent. Under the TPP, it will fall to 27.5 percent in the first year. It will continue to decline after that.

To promote the change, Aeon introduced the new prices a day early at one store in Tokyo.

A cut of sirloin costs 19 percent less in yen terms. Excluding tax, 100 grams sells for about 4 dollars.

Aeon Retail's Akira Kenmotsu said, "Over the next 16 years, tariffs on Australian beef will eventually be lowered to 9 percent, so we expect that we'll be able to offer steaks at much more reasonable prices."

The revised prices will take effect at roughly 400 Aeon outlets across Japan.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 07
SoftBank's mobile outage hits swath of Japanese businesses
SoftBank's mobile service outage Thursday across much of Japan disrupted operations ranging from flights and trains to amusement parks and logistics companies, illustrating both corporate and consumer dependence on wireless communications networks. (Nikkei)
Dec 07
Aeon cuts prices for Aussie beef
Steak lovers across Japan have reason to celebrate. From Friday, they will pay less for a slab of Australian beef at hundreds of outlets run by a major retailer nationwide. (NHK)
Dec 05
Ghosn to be rearrested over further underreporting
Japanese prosecutors plan to rearrest former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion that he underreported his compensation by another 4 billion yen ($35.4 million) over the past three fiscal years, sources familiar with the investigation told Nikkei. (Nikkei)
Dec 04
Japan theme park Huis Ten Bosch to accept investment from China’s Fosun Group
Theme park operator Huis Ten Bosch Co. plans to accept an investment from Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group as part of efforts to attract more Chinese visitors. (Japan Times)
Dec 03
Seven-Eleven Japan asks all Tokyo stores to get rid of ashtray receptacles
Leading convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has asked franchise outlets in Tokyo to remove ashtray receptacles from the store premises, it was learned Sunday. (Japan Times)
Dec 01
SoftBank aims for Japan's largest-ever IPO, worth $23bn
SoftBank Group's mobile unit on Friday set an indicative price of 1,500 yen per share ahead of what would be Japan largest-ever initial public offering in December. (Nikkei)
Nov 29
Kirin to drop biggest whisky brand
Officials at major beverage maker Kirin are dropping their biggest domestic whisky brand. They say it's too difficult to maintain supply amid a recent spike in sales. (NHK)
Nov 28
Japan to overhaul auto taxes as industry transforms
Japan is revamping its automotive tax system to impose levies based on mileage, as revolution in green and sharing technologies squeeze revenue under the current framework. (Nikkei)
Nov 28
LINE and Mizuho to set up online bank
Japanese messaging app provider LINE is teaming up with Mizuho Financial Group to launch a bank. It will not have any outlets and specialize only in providing services for smartphone users. (NHK)
Nov 27
Mitsubishi Motors fires Ghosn; CEO to be interim chairman
The board of Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors, which is allied with Renault and Nissan, voted unanimously Monday to dismiss Carlos Ghosn as its chairman following his arrest last week. (Japan Today)