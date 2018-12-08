SoftBank's mobile service outage Thursday across much of Japan disrupted operations ranging from flights and trains to amusement parks and logistics companies, illustrating both corporate and consumer dependence on wireless communications networks. (Nikkei)
Officials from the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, said Wednesday that a case of classical swine fever has been discovered at a public research institute — the third such case of the virus being reported this year and just over a decade since it was official declared eradicated in Japan. (Japan Times)
Japanese prosecutors plan to rearrest former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion that he underreported his compensation by another 4 billion yen ($35.4 million) over the past three fiscal years, sources familiar with the investigation told Nikkei. (Nikkei)
The Lower House approved a bill Tuesday to designate a one-off national holiday period to celebrate next year’s Imperial succession, creating a 10-day block of vacation for many from late April. (Japan Times)