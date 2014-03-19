A Chinese court has sentenced a Japanese woman to six years in prison for spying, a source privy to bilateral relations said Saturday.

The Shanghai Intermediate People's Court, which handed down the ruling on Friday, also seized 50,000 yuan ($7,273) in assets from the 57-year-old, who is of Chinese origin, according to the source.

The woman, an executive of a Tokyo-based Japanese language school, was detained in Shanghai in June 2015 on suspicion of engaging in espionage. She was indicted in July 2016.

The source, however, said the specifics of what she did remain unknown.

China has been tightening its watch over foreign individuals and organizations, with arrests of Japanese and other nationals on similar allegations increasing since a counterespionage law came into force in 2014 and a new national security law took effect the following year.

中国・上海の裁判所は7日、スパイ罪で起訴された日本人の女性に対して懲役6年の実刑判決を言い渡しました。 2015年に上海で拘束されてスパイ罪で起訴されていたのは、中国出身で日本国籍を取得した57歳の日本語学校幹部の女性です。