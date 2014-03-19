Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the National Police Agency over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun

At around 1:45 p.m. on June 3, Mikio Komatsuzaki, a 44-year-old clerk in a telecommunications division of an NPA branch in Ibaraki, sexually assaulted the girl, a first-year middle school student, inside a hotel room in Isezaki City, Gunma while knowing she was under the age of 13.

Komatsuzaki, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Komatsuzaki got to know the girl on a social-networking service in May. Prior to the incident, the suspect took the victim by his vehicle.

Police searched the residence of Komatsuzaki, who is under investigation over possible participation in other crimes.

SNSで知り合った12歳の少女に性的暴行をしたとして逮捕された警察庁職員の男が「性的欲求を満たすためだった」と供述していることが分かりました。