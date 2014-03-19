Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the National Police Agency over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun
At around 1:45 p.m. on June 3, Mikio Komatsuzaki, a 44-year-old clerk in a telecommunications division of an NPA branch in Ibaraki, sexually assaulted the girl, a first-year middle school student, inside a hotel room in Isezaki City, Gunma while knowing she was under the age of 13.
Komatsuzaki, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.
According to police, Komatsuzaki got to know the girl on a social-networking service in May. Prior to the incident, the suspect took the victim by his vehicle.
Police searched the residence of Komatsuzaki, who is under investigation over possible participation in other crimes.
Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the National Police Agency over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Officials from the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, said Wednesday that a case of classical swine fever has been discovered at a public research institute — the third such case of the virus being reported this year and just over a decade since it was official declared eradicated in Japan. (Japan Times)
Former world championships marathon runner Yumiko Hara has been sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for four years with supervision, for shoplifting food, with the court citing an eating disorder she is suffering from even after her retirement. (Japan Today)
The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at the edge of a river in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night. Police said the girl’s father was found collapsed on the ground nearby, with a stab wound to his neck in what they believe was an attempted suicide. (Japan Today)
Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, turned 17 on Saturday, enjoying her life in high school, including attending summer school at Eton College in Britain as her first overseas stay on her own. (Japan Today)