Police staffer accused of raping 12-year-old girl
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 09
Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the National Police Agency over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun

At around 1:45 p.m. on June 3, Mikio Komatsuzaki, a 44-year-old clerk in a telecommunications division of an NPA branch in Ibaraki, sexually assaulted the girl, a first-year middle school student, inside a hotel room in Isezaki City, Gunma while knowing she was under the age of 13.

Komatsuzaki, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Komatsuzaki got to know the girl on a social-networking service in May. Prior to the incident, the suspect took the victim by his vehicle.

Police searched the residence of Komatsuzaki, who is under investigation over possible participation in other crimes.

SNSで知り合った12歳の少女に性的暴行をしたとして逮捕された警察庁職員の男が「性的欲求を満たすためだった」と供述していることが分かりました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 09
Japanese woman gets 6-year jail term in China for espionage
A Chinese court has sentenced a Japanese woman to six years in prison for spying, a source privy to bilateral relations said Saturday. (Japan Today)
Dec 09
Police staffer accused of raping 12-year-old girl
Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the National Police Agency over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 07
US Marines: 1 dead after plane collision off Kochi
The US Marine Corps says one of the 2 crewmembers rescued after a mid-air collision between 2 US military aircraft off Japan's western coast is dead. (NHK)
Dec 06
4 men arrested for overturning truck during Halloween event in Shibuya
Four men in their 20s were arrested Wednesday for allegedly overturning a small truck during a Halloween event in late October in the busy Shibuya district of Tokyo, police said. (Japan Today)
Dec 06
Swine fever reported at public research institute as Gifu Prefecture logs third case this year
Officials from the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, said Wednesday that a case of classical swine fever has been discovered at a public research institute — the third such case of the virus being reported this year and just over a decade since it was official declared eradicated in Japan. (Japan Times)
Dec 05
Former marathon runner gets suspended sentence for shoplifting
Former world championships marathon runner Yumiko Hara has been sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for four years with supervision, for shoplifting food, with the court citing an eating disorder she is suffering from even after her retirement. (Japan Today)
Dec 05
Wild boar bites off woman's finger in western Japan city
A wild boar bit off an elderly woman's finger Tuesday in the western Japan city of Ashiya before being killed by police officers and local hunters, police said. (Kyodo)
Dec 04
End of pagers in Japan
Pagers are set to be finally phased out of use in Japan. The last remaining carrier says it will be stopping its service at the end of next September. (NHK)
Dec 02
18-yr-old girl found dead at river; father found nearby in apparent suicide attempt
The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at the edge of a river in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night. Police said the girl’s father was found collapsed on the ground nearby, with a stab wound to his neck in what they believe was an attempted suicide. (Japan Today)
Dec 02
Princess Aiko turns 17
Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, turned 17 on Saturday, enjoying her life in high school, including attending summer school at Eton College in Britain as her first overseas stay on her own. (Japan Today)