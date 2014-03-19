Saitama: Man, 39, stabs 3 Cambodians in residence
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 10
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the stabbing of three Cambodian nationals at an apartment building in Hanyu City on Saturday, reports NHK

At around 9:00 p.m., Hideaki Nakayama, of no known occupation, entered a unit of the building, located in the Minamihanyu area, and allegedly slashed the three persons — two men (32 and 29) and a woman (34) — in the abdomen and chest with a knife.

The victims were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the Hanyu Police Station

After the incident, a neighbor who “heard the screams and cries of a man” tipped off police. Officers arriving at the scene found Nakayama, who lives in a different unit of the building, on a road near the residence with blood on his face.

“I stabbed three foreigners,” the suspect was quoted by upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder. “I entered the unit to try to kill people.”

At the time of the incident, there were seven persons inside the residence. The suspect used several knives to carry out the crime, police said.

埼玉県羽生市で同じアパートに住むカンボジア人の男女3人を切り付けたとして、39歳の男が殺人未遂の疑いで逮捕されました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 10
Saitama: Man, 39, stabs 3 Cambodians in residence
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the stabbing of three Cambodian nationals at an apartment building in Hanyu City on Saturday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Crown Princess Masako vows to serve the people after she becomes Empress next year
Crown Princess Masako, who turned 55 on Sunday, vowed to make her best effort to serve the people as she is set to become Empress following May’s Imperial succession. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Japan to extend copyright period on works including novels, paintings to 70 years on Dec. 30
Japan is set to extend the copyright period on works such as novels and paintings to 70 years after the authors’ deaths from the current 50 years, effective Dec. 30, when the revised copyright law goes into force. (Japan Times)
Dec 09
Japanese woman gets 6-year jail term in China for espionage
A Chinese court has sentenced a Japanese woman to six years in prison for spying, a source privy to bilateral relations said Saturday. (Japan Today)
Dec 09
Japan's Upper House approves free trade pact with EU by majority vote
The Diet on Saturday approved an economic partnership agreement with the European Union that’s set to create a free trade bloc accounting for 30 percent of world output. (Japan Times)
Dec 09
Police staffer accused of raping 12-year-old girl
Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the National Police Agency over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 08
Japan's Diet enacts foreign workers bill
Japan's ruling coalition has pushed a controversial bill through the Diet with just a few days left before the current session ends. It will allow more foreign workers into the country. (NHK)
Dec 07
US Marines: 1 dead after plane collision off Kochi
The US Marine Corps says one of the 2 crewmembers rescued after a mid-air collision between 2 US military aircraft off Japan's western coast is dead. (NHK)
Dec 07
SoftBank's mobile outage hits swath of Japanese businesses
SoftBank's mobile service outage Thursday across much of Japan disrupted operations ranging from flights and trains to amusement parks and logistics companies, illustrating both corporate and consumer dependence on wireless communications networks. (Nikkei)
Dec 06
4 men arrested for overturning truck during Halloween event in Shibuya
Four men in their 20s were arrested Wednesday for allegedly overturning a small truck during a Halloween event in late October in the busy Shibuya district of Tokyo, police said. (Japan Today)