Japan is set to extend the copyright period on works such as novels and paintings to 70 years after the authors’ deaths from the current 50 years, effective Dec. 30, when the revised copyright law goes into force.
The copyright law was revised as part of legislation to approve the 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, known as TPP-11.
Before the revision, the copyright on the works of Japanese painter Tsuguharu Fujita, who died in January 1968, was set to expire at the end of this year.
The revision is set to extend the copyright on his works until the end of 2038. A similar last-minute extension also applies to the works of artists including composer Tadashi Manjome and Hanako Muraoka, who is known for translating the novel “Anne of Green Gables” into Japanese.
Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested two station attendants at West Japan Railway Co. over the theft of 5 million yen from an office in Kanazawa City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the National Police Agency over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)