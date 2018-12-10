Major Japanese restaurant chain Gusto on Monday stopped providing plastic straws at its 1,300 locations nationwide.
They could no longer be found at its self-serve drink counter. Instead, the chain put out notices on each table telling customers they don't offer plastic straws.
Thirsty patrons can be provided a straw made from corn upon request.
Company officials believe the change will eliminate about 100 million plastic straws from waste baskets every year.
A female customer said, "The restaurant chain is doing something good for the Earth. The alternative straws felt just like the plastic ones."
Maki Yokota, a public relations official of Gusto's operator, Skylark Holdings, said, "It costs money to make the changeover from plastic straws. But we hope our efforts will help promote environmental protection."
Skylark Holdings plans to implement the same measures by 2020 at its other restaurant chains, including Bamiyan and Jonathan's.
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn for understating his past compensation by tens of millions of dollars. They have also served an additional arrest warrant on him over similar allegations relating to his pay in the last 3 years.
(NHK)
Winter bonuses at Japanese companies averaged an all-time high of 834,391 yen ($7,400) this year, according to a Nikkei survey released Monday, notching a sixth straight year of growth on strong corporate earnings. (Nikkei)
Japan is set to extend the copyright period on works such as novels and paintings to 70 years after the authors’ deaths from the current 50 years, effective Dec. 30, when the revised copyright law goes into force. (Japan Times)
Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the National Police Agency over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)