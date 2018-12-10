Major Japanese restaurant chain Gusto on Monday stopped providing plastic straws at its 1,300 locations nationwide.

They could no longer be found at its self-serve drink counter. Instead, the chain put out notices on each table telling customers they don't offer plastic straws.

Thirsty patrons can be provided a straw made from corn upon request.

Company officials believe the change will eliminate about 100 million plastic straws from waste baskets every year.

A female customer said, "The restaurant chain is doing something good for the Earth. The alternative straws felt just like the plastic ones."

Maki Yokota, a public relations official of Gusto's operator, Skylark Holdings, said, "It costs money to make the changeover from plastic straws. But we hope our efforts will help promote environmental protection."

Skylark Holdings plans to implement the same measures by 2020 at its other restaurant chains, including Bamiyan and Jonathan's.

プラスチックごみが世界的に深刻な環境問題となるなか、ファミリーレストラン『ガスト』で、10日からトウモロコシを原料とするストローの導入が始まった。今後は、使い捨てのプラスチック製ストローは廃止され、必要と申し出た客にだけストローが提供される。