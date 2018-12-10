Gusto stops using plastic straws
NHK -- Dec 11
Major Japanese restaurant chain Gusto on Monday stopped providing plastic straws at its 1,300 locations nationwide.

They could no longer be found at its self-serve drink counter. Instead, the chain put out notices on each table telling customers they don't offer plastic straws.

Thirsty patrons can be provided a straw made from corn upon request.

Company officials believe the change will eliminate about 100 million plastic straws from waste baskets every year.

A female customer said, "The restaurant chain is doing something good for the Earth. The alternative straws felt just like the plastic ones."

Maki Yokota, a public relations official of Gusto's operator, Skylark Holdings, said, "It costs money to make the changeover from plastic straws. But we hope our efforts will help promote environmental protection."

Skylark Holdings plans to implement the same measures by 2020 at its other restaurant chains, including Bamiyan and Jonathan's.

プラスチックごみが世界的に深刻な環境問題となるなか、ファミリーレストラン『ガスト』で、10日からトウモロコシを原料とするストローの導入が始まった。今後は、使い捨てのプラスチック製ストローは廃止され、必要と申し出た客にだけストローが提供される。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 11
Gusto stops using plastic straws
Major Japanese restaurant chain Gusto on Monday stopped providing plastic straws at its 1,300 locations nationwide. (NHK)
Dec 11
Ghosn indicted, gets new arrest warrant
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn for understating his past compensation by tens of millions of dollars. They have also served an additional arrest warrant on him over similar allegations relating to his pay in the last 3 years. (NHK)
Dec 11
Winter bonuses hit record in Japan, led by manufacturers
Winter bonuses at Japanese companies averaged an all-time high of 834,391 yen ($7,400) this year, according to a Nikkei survey released Monday, notching a sixth straight year of growth on strong corporate earnings. (Nikkei)
Dec 10
Saitama: Man, 39, stabs 3 Cambodians in residence
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the stabbing of three Cambodian nationals at an apartment building in Hanyu City on Saturday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Crown Princess Masako vows to serve the people after she becomes Empress next year
Crown Princess Masako, who turned 55 on Sunday, vowed to make her best effort to serve the people as she is set to become Empress following May’s Imperial succession. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Japan to extend copyright period on works including novels, paintings to 70 years on Dec. 30
Japan is set to extend the copyright period on works such as novels and paintings to 70 years after the authors’ deaths from the current 50 years, effective Dec. 30, when the revised copyright law goes into force. (Japan Times)
Dec 09
Japanese woman gets 6-year jail term in China for espionage
A Chinese court has sentenced a Japanese woman to six years in prison for spying, a source privy to bilateral relations said Saturday. (Japan Today)
Dec 09
Japan's Upper House approves free trade pact with EU by majority vote
The Diet on Saturday approved an economic partnership agreement with the European Union that’s set to create a free trade bloc accounting for 30 percent of world output. (Japan Times)
Dec 09
Police staffer accused of raping 12-year-old girl
Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for the National Police Agency over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl he met online earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 08
Japan's Diet enacts foreign workers bill
Japan's ruling coalition has pushed a controversial bill through the Diet with just a few days left before the current session ends. It will allow more foreign workers into the country. (NHK)