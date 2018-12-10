Abe vows to prepare for foreign workers
NHK -- Dec 11
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to do all he can to ensure the smooth operation of a new program that will bring more foreign workers to the country.

Abe held a news conference on Monday evening at the close of an extraordinary Diet session. The Diet last week enacted into law a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration control law that created 2 new categories of visas for foreign workers.

Abe stressed the need for the new program, saying Japan is suffering from a nationwide labor shortage and the country needs more foreign workers.

He pledged to promptly build a solid operational framework that puts a ceiling on the number of foreign workers and limits the length of their work-stay, adding it is not an immigration policy.

The Prime Minister said the government will fully take into consideration concerns raised about the program in the Diet, and will also see that its technical trainee system will also be managed properly.

On compiling Japan's budget plan for the next fiscal year, Abe said the budget will ease concerns over the future of the economy. He said all means necessary will be included to put the country's economy on a new growth oriented path to ensure that a positive economic outlook will be maintained.

Japan is set to raise its consumption tax from 8 percent to 10 percent next October.

Abe said the government will fully address ways to minimize the impact of the tax hike while offering free education to preschoolers in an effort to invest in the future of young children.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 11
Abe vows to prepare for foreign workers
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to do all he can to ensure the smooth operation of a new program that will bring more foreign workers to the country. (NHK)
Dec 09
Japanese woman gets 6-year jail term in China for espionage
A Chinese court has sentenced a Japanese woman to six years in prison for spying, a source privy to bilateral relations said Saturday. (Japan Today)
Dec 09
Japan's Upper House approves free trade pact with EU by majority vote
The Diet on Saturday approved an economic partnership agreement with the European Union that’s set to create a free trade bloc accounting for 30 percent of world output. (Japan Times)
Dec 08
Japan's Diet enacts foreign workers bill
Japan's ruling coalition has pushed a controversial bill through the Diet with just a few days left before the current session ends. It will allow more foreign workers into the country. (NHK)
Dec 08
Govt. plans revising telecom equipment rules
The Japanese government plans to revise the rules for its procurement of telecommunications equipment to take into consideration the risks related to national security. (NHK)
Dec 02
Abe, Putin meet in Argentina
The leaders of Japan and Russia are holding talks in Argentina. They are expected to discuss a mechanism to speed up negotiations on a peace treaty. (NHK)
Dec 01
Prince Akishino questions rite funding
Prince Akishino, the second son of Emperor Akihito, has raised the question about the use of public funds for a ritual following next year's Imperial succession. (NHK)
Nov 27
Lower House passes foreign workers bill
The Lower House of the Diet has passed a bill to accept more foreign workers to help address Japan's serious labor shortages. (NHK)
Nov 27
Japan eyes change in defense spending calculation
Japan's government is considering tweaking its method for calculating defense spending, amid calls by the United States for allies to shoulder more of the burden. (NHK)
Nov 17
Suga dismisses Putin's remarks on 2 islands
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on the possible return of 2 of the 4 Russian-held islands at the center of a long-running territorial dispute. (NHK)