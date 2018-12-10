Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to do all he can to ensure the smooth operation of a new program that will bring more foreign workers to the country.

Abe held a news conference on Monday evening at the close of an extraordinary Diet session. The Diet last week enacted into law a controversial bill to revise Japan's immigration control law that created 2 new categories of visas for foreign workers.

Abe stressed the need for the new program, saying Japan is suffering from a nationwide labor shortage and the country needs more foreign workers.

He pledged to promptly build a solid operational framework that puts a ceiling on the number of foreign workers and limits the length of their work-stay, adding it is not an immigration policy.

The Prime Minister said the government will fully take into consideration concerns raised about the program in the Diet, and will also see that its technical trainee system will also be managed properly.

On compiling Japan's budget plan for the next fiscal year, Abe said the budget will ease concerns over the future of the economy. He said all means necessary will be included to put the country's economy on a new growth oriented path to ensure that a positive economic outlook will be maintained.

Japan is set to raise its consumption tax from 8 percent to 10 percent next October.

Abe said the government will fully address ways to minimize the impact of the tax hike while offering free education to preschoolers in an effort to invest in the future of young children.