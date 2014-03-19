Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was found with the corpse of his girlfriend inside a vehicle in Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 10).
On Sunday night, police took Yoshinobu Kumazawa, of no known occupation, after finding the body likely that of Natsuki Taniguchi, a 20-year-old student a vocational school, Tokyo in the back seat of a rental car in a parking lot in Iwaki.
On Monday, police accused Kumazawa of abandoning a corpse. The suspect admits to the allegations.
Taniguchi lived in a dormitory in Nerima Ward that is connected with the school. On December 6, a representative of the school telephoned the parents of Taniguchi and told them that their daughter had not attended class since November 29.
The following day, her father visited the dorm room and found blood on a bed sheet and alerted police. Security camera footage shot at the dormitory on the night of December 3 shows a man believed to be Kumazawa carrying a futon that likely covers the corpse of Taniguchi out of her unit.
Police used additional security camera footage to locate the vehicle rented by Kumazawa in Fukushima. It is believed that the suspect used the vehicle to transport the body of Taniguchi to the parking lot.
In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder. An examination of Taniguchi’s body revealed undisclosed injuries. As well, a note left behind in the dormitory that is believed to have been written by Kumazawa hinted at involvement in the killing of Taniguchi.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was found with the corpse of his girlfriend inside a vehicle in Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested two station attendants at West Japan Railway Co. over the theft of 5 million yen from an office in Kanazawa City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
Former world championships marathon runner Yumiko Hara has been sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for four years with supervision, for shoplifting food, with the court citing an eating disorder she is suffering from even after her retirement. (Japan Today)
Shizuoka Prefectural Police launched a criminal investigation after the body of a 78-year-old man was found at his residence in Numazu City last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 2). (tokyoreporter.com)
The body of an 18-year-old girl was found at the edge of a river in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday night. Police said the girl’s father was found collapsed on the ground nearby, with a stab wound to his neck in what they believe was an attempted suicide. (Japan Today)
Princess Aiko, the only child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, turned 17 on Saturday, enjoying her life in high school, including attending summer school at Eton College in Britain as her first overseas stay on her own. (Japan Today)