Japan's government has decided to revise its procedures for purchasing telecommunications equipment, a move that would effectively exclude Chinese telecom giants.

Officials in charge of cybersecurity in each ministry and agency made the decision at a meeting on Monday to prevent data leaks in cyberattacks.

The government has until now bought telecom equipment based solely on price. But from the fiscal year starting next April, officials are to take into account national security risks, such as whether products are programmed with malicious functions in the development and production process.

Officials plan to see whether equipment already purchased until this fiscal year has such functions.

The government says the revision does not ban specific companies. But sources say it will effectively exclude Chinese makers such as Huawei and ZTE.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that it is crucial to block equipment that could help hackers steal and destroy data or cripple information systems.

Suga said the measure is not intended to exclude specific firms or equipment.

He added that China contacted Japan through diplomatic channels after the change was reported. He said the government explained the importance of cybersecurity to the Chinese side and told them that measures will be taken in line with international rules.