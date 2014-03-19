7 best places in Japan for a romantic getaway
newsonjapan.com -- Dec 11
Japan may have assimilated so many western cultural influences, yet it still remains exotic and enigmatic.

So you met someone exciting and interesting on your favorite online dating site, and now you want to impress your new partner with a romantic getaway? Here are seven recommended places for you to visit.

Hakone

Hakone offers so much to do for romantic couples: museums, hot springs, and many other recreational activities. Take the opportunity to enjoy a fabulous cruise across a tranquil lake, or enjoy a cable car trip over the mountainous landscape, seated in a comfortable gondola while relishing the jaw-dropping views.

Mount Fuji and the five lakes

No visit to Japan would be complete without a trip to Mount Fuji, its most iconic landmark. The area around its base is known as five lakes, an area of outstanding tranquillity. In contrast to the contemplative beauty of the scenery, you and your partner must take a visit to Fujiyoshida City, at the heart of this region, where you'll discover an amusement park and hot springs.

Furano

Depending on the time of year you visit, Furano is a place of wonderful contrasts. During the summer it presents a feast for the senses, with rolling foothills carpeted with a dazzling display of flower blooms and scented lavender fields. The eye-catching flora, seeming to stretch towards the horizon, is perfect for romantic strolls as you soak the multitude of colorful petals and the array of alluring scents. There are hiking trails nearby, climbing high into the slopes. During winter months, these heights are popular with snowboarders.

Tokyo

With an overall population of almost 14,000,000, Japan's capital is a teaming conurbation we've all seen on film, but to experience this splendid city up-front is a must-do activity for your romantic Japanese break. You'll be completely spoilt for choice for activities, and could spend your whole trip to Japan immersed in this one location. There are fabulous restaurants, street festivals, parks awash with pink cherry trees and gorgeous light displays in the winter months. Head up to Tokyo Tower for fantastic nighttime views over the metropolis.

Yakushima

After a day immersed in the frenetic capital, you and your partner could retreat to Yakushima for a welcome dose of serenity. This island contains beautiful primeval rainforests which provide a captivating backdrop. Listen for monkeys chattering amongst the trees, and keep an eye out for reclusive deer in the woods. Traditional inns serve delicious local cuisine, and you relax in hot springs while taking in the outstanding views of the Pacific.

Kyoto

Formally the capital of Imperial Japan, Kyoto boasts over 1,000 years of history and spectacular architecture. It is another location where your breath will be taken away by the serene beauty of the flower-bedecked gardens and quiet Zen parks. Originally treated as a retreat where fierce samurai warriors could relax and contemplate the quieter things in life, Kyoto is awash with temples, castles and shrines. There are also many locations where you can enjoy sumptuous Japanese cuisine.

Okinawa

Extending into the Pacific Ocean from the 1,000 km-long Ryukyu Islands chain, Okinawa is another fantastic romantic location you must visit. It is a tropical paradise with splendid beaches where are you can relax and soak up the Pacific ambience. There are also many interesting scenic locations, such as Nakijin Castle and Ocean Expo Park. Keep an eye out for any of the lion dog statues adorning local roofs - known as shisa - believed to protect homes from danger.

News source: newsonjapan.com
MORE NEWS
Dec 11
7 best places in Japan for a romantic getaway
Japan may have assimilated so many western cultural influences, yet it still remains exotic and enigmatic. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 05
Lower House approves bill creating 10-day holiday in Japan around Imperial succession
The Lower House approved a bill Tuesday to designate a one-off national holiday period to celebrate next year’s Imperial succession, creating a 10-day block of vacation for many from late April. (Japan Times)
Dec 05
Downtown Tokyo set to open its most important train station in 50 years, and now it has a name
For almost the last 50 years, there have been 29 stops on the Yamanote Line, with the most recent addition being Nishi-Nippori in 1971. The Yamanote Line station family is set to grow to an even 30 soon, though, with construction currently taking place for a new station to be slotted between the existing Shinagawa and Tamachi Stations, and planners have finally announced the name of the new stop. (soranews24.com)
Dec 05
More national parks and scenic areas to begin voluntary entry payment programs
An increasing number of national parks and other scenic areas in Japan are collecting voluntary entry payments from visitors for environmental protection and infrastructure improvements, including the creation of pathways and the installation of bathrooms. (Japan Times)
Dec 01
Foreign rental car drivers involved in four times more accidents in Osaka than domestic drivers: data
The rate of rental car accidents involving foreign drivers in Osaka Prefecture is four times higher than those involving Japanese drivers, according to recent data released by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry. (Japan Times)
Nov 24
Osaka gets 2025 World Expo
The Japanese city of Osaka will host the 2025 World Expo. The city won a 3-way race over 2 rounds of voting at the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris on Friday. (NHK)
Nov 23
JAL bungles overbooked flight
Officials at Japan Airlines apparently started asking passengers on an overbooked flight if they were willing to take other planes only about 45 minutes before the scheduled departure time. (NHK)
Nov 22
'Unappealing' Ibaraki steps up PR campaign to boost survey ranking
Ibaraki Prefecture is developing a series of new PR strategies after struggling for years to move up in a private think tank survey that ranks the appeal of all 47 prefectures. (Japan Times)
Nov 21
Licensed private lodgings top 10,000 in Japan, concentrated in cities
The number of licensed private lodgings for tourists in Japan topped 10,000 in early November, but the facilities were concentrated in urban areas, the Japan Tourism Agency said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Nov 20
1st snow of season in Sapporo latest in history
The city of Sapporo observed its first snowfall of the season early Tuesday, on a date that matches the latest ever recorded, the Sapporo District Meteorological Observatory said. (Kyodo)