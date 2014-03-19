Beijing court sentences Japanese man to 12 years in prison over spying
Japan Today -- Dec 12
A court in Beijing has sentenced a Japanese man in his 70s who was arrested in China in June 2015 to 12 years in prison for spying, sources well-informed about Sino-Japanese relations said Tuesday.

The man, from Sapporo in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, was also ordered by the court on Monday to forfeit personal assets totaling 200,000 yuan ($29,000), the sources said.

Chinese authorities have indicted at least eight Japanese nationals on suspicion of espionage since 2015. The verdict was the fourth to be delivered among the eight cases.

As the man's trial was closed to the public, what concrete actions had been deemed espionage or other details of the case remain unknown, the sources said.

中国で“スパイ行為”を疑われた日本人が相次いで拘束された事件で、2015年に北京で拘束された札幌在住の男性に対して中国の裁判所が懲役12年の実刑判決を言い渡しました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
