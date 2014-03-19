Japan to offer free rubella vaccinations to combat outbreak
Japan Today -- Dec 12
The Japanese government said Tuesday it will offer free rubella vaccinations for three years to men who were unvaccinated in their childhood amid an outbreak of the disease that threatens to dampen demand for travel to Japan.

Rubella can have serious health impacts on unborn babies and vaccinations and antibody tests will be offered free, in principle, through March 2022 for men aged between 39 and 56 who were not vaccinated under regular public programs.

The number of rubella patients in Japan has reached 2,454 this year, topping the figure for 2012 when the previous outbreak began, and the spread is believed to be mainly caused by unvaccinated men in the targeted age group.

Health minister Takumi Nemoto said, "We have compiled the additional measure for the safety of the people. We will help municipalities organize (antibody tests and vaccinations)."

The move comes amid fears that the rubella infection may bring about international repercussions such as through a potential fall in the number of foreign visitors to Japan.

In late October, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its alert level for the rubella outbreak in Japan to Level 2, the second highest of 3 levels, warning that pregnant women should not travel to the country unless protected against the disease through vaccination or previous infection.

Tests and vaccinations will be administered at medical institutions in residential areas from early next year.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Dec 12
Japan to offer free rubella vaccinations to combat outbreak
The Japanese government said Tuesday it will offer free rubella vaccinations for three years to men who were unvaccinated in their childhood amid an outbreak of the disease that threatens to dampen demand for travel to Japan. (Japan Today)
Dec 06
Swine fever reported at public research institute as Gifu Prefecture logs third case this year
Officials from the city of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, said Wednesday that a case of classical swine fever has been discovered at a public research institute — the third such case of the virus being reported this year and just over a decade since it was official declared eradicated in Japan. (Japan Times)
Dec 05
Experts: Extreme heat could hit Japan every year
Researchers warn that Japan could swelter under extremely high temperature every year due to global warming. (NHK)
Dec 04
End of pagers in Japan
Pagers are set to be finally phased out of use in Japan. The last remaining carrier says it will be stopping its service at the end of next September. (NHK)
Nov 30
Syphilis infections in Japan top 6,000 for first time since 1970
Cases of syphilis infections this year totaled 6,096 as of Nov. 18, exceeding an annual amount of 6,000 for the first time since 1970, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Nov 29
Huge maglev shinkansen emergency exit shaft unveiled in Tokyo
Huge maglev shinkansen emergency exit shaft unveiled in Tokyo (Japan Times)
Nov 28
AI patrol robot tested at Tokyo railway station
A patrol robot equipped with artificial intelligence is being tested at a Tokyo railway station. (NHK)
Nov 27
Japan to hold companies accountable for AI decisions
Japan will make companies responsible for explaining decisions made by artificial intelligence software they use, according to a government draft of legal guidelines shared with Nikkei. (Nikkei)
Nov 20
Fukushima Daiichi control room revealed 7 years after meltdowns
Time seemed to have stopped inside the main control room for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's crippled Nos. 3 and 4 reactors -- that is how Kyodo News reporters felt when they recently became the first journalists to enter the facility since the 2011 nuclear meltdowns there.

(Japan Today)

Nov 14
Rubella infections starting to spread across Japan
Health officials in Japan say nearly 2,000 people have contracted rubella, or German measles, this year. (NHK)