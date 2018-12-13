A Japanese government panel says a run of growth that began in December 2012 has now become the second-longest period of expansion in the post-war era. But that verdict comes as Japan struggles with sluggish wage growth and a chronic labor shortage.
The Cabinet Office has a group of academics and other experts who offer official judgments on the state of the economy. The members met on Thursday.
The experts say the recovery has outstripped an era of explosive growth often referred to as the "Japanese economic miracle." That period lasted from November 1965 through July 1970.
If the recovery doesn't end this month, it will tie with the longest run of growth since World War 2, spanning February 2002 to February 2008.
Many analysts say recent improvements in employment and income mean the economy will likely break the record next month.
(NHK)
