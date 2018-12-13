Traditional female entertainers in Kyoto have started offering early New Year greetings.
December 13th is the first day of the New Year preparation period in Japan's ancient capital.
A group of geisha, known in Kyoto as "geiko," and their apprentices called "maiko" wearing colorful kimono made calls on Thursday to thank people for their support over the past year. They visited their dance teacher, Yachiyo Inoue, in the entertainment district of Gion.
They exchanged greetings in a room decorated with traditional rice cakes. Inoue encouraged her students and gave them folding fans.
One of the maiko said she was nervous because this was the first time she had taken part in the ritual. She said she wants to help the apprentices who will begin training next year by looking after them like a big sister.
A Japanese government panel says a run of growth that began in December 2012 has now become the second-longest period of expansion in the post-war era. But that verdict comes as Japan struggles with sluggish wage growth and a chronic labor shortage.
The Japanese government plans to take measures to make regional labor markets accessible to foreign blue-collar workers to avoid them concentrating in large cities such as Tokyo when the country starts accepting them under the new visa system next year, the government's top spokesman said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Sixteen-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii has reached his 100th victory in official matches of the Japanese board game, becoming the youngest professional player to reach the milestone at the fastest pace in history. (Japan Today)
Japan is seeking to possess its first aircraft carrier to allow for the deployment of U.S.-made stealth fighters as it seeks to bolster its arms capability under a new 10-year defense plan. (Japan Today)
A court in Beijing has sentenced a Japanese man in his 70s who was arrested in China in June 2015 to 12 years in prison for spying, sources well-informed about Sino-Japanese relations said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn for understating his past compensation by tens of millions of dollars. They have also served an additional arrest warrant on him over similar allegations relating to his pay in the last 3 years.
Winter bonuses at Japanese companies averaged an all-time high of 834,391 yen ($7,400) this year, according to a Nikkei survey released Monday, notching a sixth straight year of growth on strong corporate earnings. (Nikkei)