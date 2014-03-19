Sixteen-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii has reached his 100th victory in official matches of the Japanese board game, becoming the youngest professional player to reach the milestone at the fastest pace in history.

After making his debut as the youngest ever professional shogi player at age 14 in October 2016, Fujii has been taking the shogi world by storm by smashing numerous records, such as an unprecedented 29 consecutive wins in 2017.

Fujii, ranked seventh "dan," achieved the latest feats in his young professional career of two years and two months, at age 16 and four months, with a win rate of 84.7 percent (100 wins and 18 losses), also a record high.

Previously, Ryuo title holder Yoshiharu Habu, 48, was the youngest player to reach a 100th win at a record pace, having done so at age 17 and six months, in two years and three months since becoming a pro player, according to the Japan Shogi Association.

将棋の藤井聡太七段（16）が12日に行われた第27期銀河戦で、史上最年少で公式戦通算100勝を達成しました。対局を終えた藤井七段の会見の模様です。