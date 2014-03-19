Japan Post eyes up to 8% stake in U.S. insurer Aflac
Japan Times -- Dec 15
Japan Post Holdings Co. plans to acquire a 7 to 8 percent stake in U.S. insurer Aflac Inc. for about ¥300 billion as part of its strategy to expand operations overseas, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Japan Post, which is in a partnership with the U.S. insurer’s Japanese arm, hopes to expand its tie-up to include the joint development of insurance products by taking a stake in Aflac, the sources said.

The former state postal service hopes to complete the purchase by the end of 2019 at the earliest, according to the sources.

Under Aflac’s rules, an entity having a voting right of less than 20 percent can boost its right to 20 percent after holding its stake in the U.S. company for a certain period of time. Japan Post hopes to keep its stake until it obtains a 20 percent voting right, which would make it the largest shareholder.

日本郵政がアメリカの保険大手「アフラック」に約3000億円を出資する方向で調整していることが分かりました。　日本郵政はアフラックの発行済み株式の7％程度を取得し、4年後をめどに持分法適用会社とする方針です。これによってアフラックは日本郵政グループとなります。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 15
Govt. starts landfill work in Okinawa
Japan's central government is pushing ahead with a controversial plan to relocate an American military base within the southern prefecture of Okinawa. They've started full-scale land reclamation work despite strong local opposition. (NHK)
Dec 15
Man gets 18 years for Kanagawa road rage incident that left couple dead and their daughters injured
A court on Friday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 18 years in prison for a highway road rage incident last year in which a couple died and their two teenage daughters were injured. (Japan Times)
Dec 15
Japan Post eyes up to 8% stake in U.S. insurer Aflac
Japan Post Holdings Co. plans to acquire a 7 to 8 percent stake in U.S. insurer Aflac Inc. for about ¥300 billion as part of its strategy to expand operations overseas, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Japan logs 2nd-longest post-war recovery
A Japanese government panel says a run of growth that began in December 2012 has now become the second-longest period of expansion in the post-war era. But that verdict comes as Japan struggles with sluggish wage growth and a chronic labor shortage. (NHK)
Dec 14
Kyoto geiko entertainers begin New Year visits
Traditional female entertainers in Kyoto have started offering early New Year greetings. (NHK)
Dec 14
Fujii becomes youngest shogi player to reach 100th win
Sixteen-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii has reached his 100th victory in official matches of the Japanese board game, becoming the youngest professional player to reach the milestone at the fastest pace in history. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Japan seeks 1st aircraft carrier to deploy stealth fighters
Japan is seeking to possess its first aircraft carrier to allow for the deployment of U.S.-made stealth fighters as it seeks to bolster its arms capability under a new 10-year defense plan. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Beijing court sentences Japanese man to 12 years in prison over spying
A court in Beijing has sentenced a Japanese man in his 70s who was arrested in China in June 2015 to 12 years in prison for spying, sources well-informed about Sino-Japanese relations said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Dec 11
Gusto stops using plastic straws
Major Japanese restaurant chain Gusto on Monday stopped providing plastic straws at its 1,300 locations nationwide. (NHK)
Dec 11
23 years sought for man accused of causing road-rage accident that left couple dead and their children hurt
Prosecutors sought a 23-year prison term for a 26-year-old man on Monday over an alleged road-rage incident near Tokyo last year that left a couple dead and their children injured. (Japan Times)