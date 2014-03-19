Japanese idol Rino Sashihara to leave group HKT48
Kyodo -- Dec 16
Rino Sashihara, a leading Japanese idol singer, will leave the all-girl musical group HKT48, an affiliate of the country's entertainment giant AKB48, next year, she said Saturday.

Sashihara, a 26-year-old four-time winner of the AKB48 family's annual popularity contest, made the announcement during a concert in Tokyo by the group based in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan.

Sashihara's last concert will take place at Yokohama Stadium on April 28, 2019, and she will take part in an event with her fans at Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka on May 28 of the year.

アイドルグループ・HKT48の指原莉乃さん（26）が15日に行われたコンサートのなかで、グループからの卒業を発表しました。
News sources: Kyodo, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 16
Japanese idol Rino Sashihara to leave group HKT48
Rino Sashihara, a leading Japanese idol singer, will leave the all-girl musical group HKT48, an affiliate of the country's entertainment giant AKB48, next year, she said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Dec 15
Govt. starts landfill work in Okinawa
Japan's central government is pushing ahead with a controversial plan to relocate an American military base within the southern prefecture of Okinawa. They've started full-scale land reclamation work despite strong local opposition. (NHK)
Dec 15
Man gets 18 years for Kanagawa road rage incident that left couple dead and their daughters injured
A court on Friday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 18 years in prison for a highway road rage incident last year in which a couple died and their two teenage daughters were injured. (Japan Times)
Dec 15
Japan Post eyes up to 8% stake in U.S. insurer Aflac
Japan Post Holdings Co. plans to acquire a 7 to 8 percent stake in U.S. insurer Aflac Inc. for about ¥300 billion as part of its strategy to expand operations overseas, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Japan logs 2nd-longest post-war recovery
A Japanese government panel says a run of growth that began in December 2012 has now become the second-longest period of expansion in the post-war era. But that verdict comes as Japan struggles with sluggish wage growth and a chronic labor shortage. (NHK)
Dec 14
Kyoto geiko entertainers begin New Year visits
Traditional female entertainers in Kyoto have started offering early New Year greetings. (NHK)
Dec 14
Fujii becomes youngest shogi player to reach 100th win
Sixteen-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii has reached his 100th victory in official matches of the Japanese board game, becoming the youngest professional player to reach the milestone at the fastest pace in history. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Japan seeks 1st aircraft carrier to deploy stealth fighters
Japan is seeking to possess its first aircraft carrier to allow for the deployment of U.S.-made stealth fighters as it seeks to bolster its arms capability under a new 10-year defense plan. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Beijing court sentences Japanese man to 12 years in prison over spying
A court in Beijing has sentenced a Japanese man in his 70s who was arrested in China in June 2015 to 12 years in prison for spying, sources well-informed about Sino-Japanese relations said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Dec 11
Gusto stops using plastic straws
Major Japanese restaurant chain Gusto on Monday stopped providing plastic straws at its 1,300 locations nationwide. (NHK)