Rino Sashihara, a leading Japanese idol singer, will leave the all-girl musical group HKT48, an affiliate of the country's entertainment giant AKB48, next year, she said Saturday.

Sashihara, a 26-year-old four-time winner of the AKB48 family's annual popularity contest, made the announcement during a concert in Tokyo by the group based in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan.

Sashihara's last concert will take place at Yokohama Stadium on April 28, 2019, and she will take part in an event with her fans at Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka on May 28 of the year.

アイドルグループ・HKT48の指原莉乃さん（26）が15日に行われたコンサートのなかで、グループからの卒業を発表しました。