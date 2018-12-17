More than 40 people were injured on Sunday when an explosion caused a fire at a commercial building housing a pub in Sapporo City on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido. Police suspect a gas leak may be the cause.
Police say the explosion occurred at around 8:30 PM in Toyohira Ward, about 3 kilometers southeast of the Sapporo City center.
Police say the subsequent fire burned a building housing a pub, a real estate agent, and another store. They say the fire injured 42 people, including those who were inside the pub and the realtor.
The fire was put out 5 and a half hours later, but the 2-story building was severely damage and windows of nearby houses were shattered.
Police say an employee of the realtor in his 30s suffered severe burns to his face, but the injuries are not life threatening.
Police quoted witnesses saying that they noticed the odor of gas. They say that the realtor's office was the most severely damaged.
The district is crowded with restaurants, bars, and houses.
Japan's central government is pushing ahead with a controversial plan to relocate an American military base within the southern prefecture of Okinawa. They've started full-scale land reclamation work despite strong local opposition.
Japanese education companies are expanding their language offerings overseas, seeing business opportunities in meeting growing demand for Japanese-speaking foreign manpower as the nation opens its doors to workers from overseas. (Nikkei)
A Japanese government panel says a run of growth that began in December 2012 has now become the second-longest period of expansion in the post-war era. But that verdict comes as Japan struggles with sluggish wage growth and a chronic labor shortage.
The Japanese government plans to take measures to make regional labor markets accessible to foreign blue-collar workers to avoid them concentrating in large cities such as Tokyo when the country starts accepting them under the new visa system next year, the government's top spokesman said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Sixteen-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii has reached his 100th victory in official matches of the Japanese board game, becoming the youngest professional player to reach the milestone at the fastest pace in history. (Japan Today)