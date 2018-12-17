Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has revealed that the government plans to open about 100 support centers for foreign workers across Japan.
This will be part of comprehensive measures the country intends to draw up by the yearend, ahead of the implementation in April of the newly passed law to bring in more foreign workers.
Speaking in Fukuoka City on Sunday, Suga said he hopes to see such support centers in all prefectures, major cities, and municipalities where a large number of foreign workers reside. He said each center will have interpreters or translation systems.
Suga said the government will provide about 2 billion yen, the equivalent of about 17.6 million dollars, to local governments to open the centers.
Suga said the government plans to have companies assume responsibility for assigning guarantors when their workers rent apartments.
He said the government would also ensure that foreign workers will be able to sign mobile phone subscription contracts using their residence cards.
Suga also laid out plans to make it easier for foreigners to open a bank account and to get medical care by making multi-lingual services more widely available.
The education ministry plans to include ¥1.52 trillion in its budget for fiscal 2019 to cover personnel costs for teachers at public elementary and junior high schools, it has been learned. (Japan Times)
Japanese education companies are expanding their language offerings overseas, seeing business opportunities in meeting growing demand for Japanese-speaking foreign manpower as the nation opens its doors to workers from overseas. (Nikkei)
Japan is set to extend the copyright period on works such as novels and paintings to 70 years after the authors’ deaths from the current 50 years, effective Dec. 30, when the revised copyright law goes into force. (Japan Times)
The Japanese government says children born to foreigners in the country on a proposed skilled worker visa could receive resident status, even though the visa would, in principle, bar the workers from bringing family members to Japan.
(NHK)
The hotel industry will be listed as lying within the scope of the type two trainee status under the government's technical intern training program for foreign nationals, officials have said. (Japan Times)
While the human interaction that's the primary focus of the Japanese Association for Sex Education is right there in the organization's name, its researchers realize that intercourse usually isn't something that occurs without some sort of buildup of attraction and affection. (soranews24.com)