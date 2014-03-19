'Tattoos OK' hot spa map released for Rugby World Cup
Kyodo -- Dec 17
A famous hot spa resort is offering an online map showing "onsen" spots available for tattooed tourists traveling to the region for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Tattoos are typically frowned-upon in Japan due to their association with gangsters, meaning people who wish to bathe in onsens, public pools or public baths are unable to do so.

But the city office of Beppu in the World Cup host prefecture of Oita, has prepared the map on the web page titled "100 tattoo-allowed hot springs" based on the understanding that tattoos are part of traditional culture in such countries as New Zealand, whose national rugby team will play in Oita during the tournament.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Dec 17
42 injured after a blast and fire in Sapporo
More than 40 people were injured on Sunday when an explosion caused a fire at a commercial building housing a pub in Sapporo City on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido. Police suspect a gas leak may be the cause. (NHK)
Dec 17
'Tattoos OK' hot spa map released for Rugby World Cup
A famous hot spa resort is offering an online map showing "onsen" spots available for tattooed tourists traveling to the region for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan. (Kyodo)
Dec 17
100 support centers for foreign workers to open
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has revealed that the government plans to open about 100 support centers for foreign workers across Japan. (NHK)
Dec 16
Japanese idol Rino Sashihara to leave group HKT48
Rino Sashihara, a leading Japanese idol singer, will leave the all-girl musical group HKT48, an affiliate of the country's entertainment giant AKB48, next year, she said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Dec 16
Japan set to spend Y1.5 trillion on elementary and junior high school teachers in fiscal 2019
The education ministry plans to include ¥1.52 trillion in its budget for fiscal 2019 to cover personnel costs for teachers at public elementary and junior high schools, it has been learned. (Japan Times)
Dec 15
Govt. starts landfill work in Okinawa
Japan's central government is pushing ahead with a controversial plan to relocate an American military base within the southern prefecture of Okinawa. They've started full-scale land reclamation work despite strong local opposition. (NHK)
Dec 15
Man gets 18 years for Kanagawa road rage incident that left couple dead and their daughters injured
A court on Friday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 18 years in prison for a highway road rage incident last year in which a couple died and their two teenage daughters were injured. (Japan Times)
Dec 15
Government to freeze controversial medical fee for pregnant women, Japan's health minister says
The government will temporarily suspend an extra medical fee that pregnant women were required to pay out of pocket to see doctors, health minister Takumi Nemoto said Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 15
Japanese-language schools expand offerings overseas
Japanese education companies are expanding their language offerings overseas, seeing business opportunities in meeting growing demand for Japanese-speaking foreign manpower as the nation opens its doors to workers from overseas. (Nikkei)
Dec 15
Japan Post eyes up to 8% stake in U.S. insurer Aflac
Japan Post Holdings Co. plans to acquire a 7 to 8 percent stake in U.S. insurer Aflac Inc. for about ¥300 billion as part of its strategy to expand operations overseas, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. (Japan Times)