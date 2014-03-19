Naked woman dies after being beaten in hotel room; suspect leaps from window
Japan Today -- Dec 20
A 19-year-old naked Thai woman died after she was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tokyo, police said Wednesday. A 20-year-old male acquaintance of the woman was found collapsed on the sidewalk below the hotel near JR Uguisudani Station.

According to police, a hotel employee called police after hearing a man and woman arguing and a woman's scream coming from the room on the fifth floor at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The employee called police. When police knocked on the door, which was locked, a man inside called out to them to wait a minute, Fuji TV reported. When police got into the room, the man had jumped from the window.

The woman was unconscious and had bruises all over her body, police said. She died late Wednesday, police said.

Police said the man found on the sidewalk is Japanese and remains unconscious in hospital.

News source: Japan Today
Dec 20
Dec 18
Toyama: Man’s corpse found in smashed display window
Toyama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a hit-and-run incident after the corpse of a man was found inside a smashed display window at a store in Toyama City, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 16
Japanese idol Rino Sashihara to leave group HKT48
Rino Sashihara, a leading Japanese idol singer, will leave the all-girl musical group HKT48, an affiliate of the country's entertainment giant AKB48, next year, she said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Dec 15
Man gets 18 years for Kanagawa road rage incident that left couple dead and their daughters injured
A court on Friday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 18 years in prison for a highway road rage incident last year in which a couple died and their two teenage daughters were injured. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Osaka: Cop on duty when suspect fled station was watching porn
An officer who was on duty when a 30-year-old suspect escaped from a police station in Tondabayashi City earlier this year was watching an adult video (AV) clip, it was learned on Thursday, reports Nikkan Sports (Dec. 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 11
Man, 27, found with corpse of girlfriend in Fukushima parking lot
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was found with the corpse of his girlfriend inside a vehicle in Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 11
23 years sought for man accused of causing road-rage accident that left couple dead and their children hurt
Prosecutors sought a 23-year prison term for a 26-year-old man on Monday over an alleged road-rage incident near Tokyo last year that left a couple dead and their children injured. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Saitama: Man, 39, stabs 3 Cambodians in residence
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the stabbing of three Cambodian nationals at an apartment building in Hanyu City on Saturday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 10
Crown Princess Masako vows to serve the people after she becomes Empress next year
Crown Princess Masako, who turned 55 on Sunday, vowed to make her best effort to serve the people as she is set to become Empress following May’s Imperial succession. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
JR employees accused of theft of Y5 million from station office
Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested two station attendants at West Japan Railway Co. over the theft of 5 million yen from an office in Kanazawa City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 7). (tokyoreporter.com)