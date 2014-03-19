Nikkei ends below 21,000 for first time in nine months
Japan Times -- Dec 20
The benchmark Nikkei average closed below 21,000 for the first time in nearly nine months on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday amid concerns over a slowdown in the global economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 127.53 points, or 0.60 percent, to 20,987.92, its first finish below 21,000 since March 26. On Tuesday, the index tumbled 391.43 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was down 6.36 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,556.15, its lowest finish since May 18, 2017. It dropped 31.69 points on Tuesday.

Investor sentiment was also battered by major mobile phone carrier SoftBank’s weak debut on the TSE’s first section, market sources said.

A fall in European equities and only a slight rebound in U.S. stocks on Tuesday reinforced worries about a possible slump in the global economy, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Dec 20
Nikkei ends below 21,000 for first time in nine months
The benchmark Nikkei average closed below 21,000 for the first time in nearly nine months on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday amid concerns over a slowdown in the global economy. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Bank of Japan's Y400 trillion cash injection changes little for ordinary people
It’s been the most radical cash injection in history — nearly ¥400 trillion pumped into Japan’s economy over more than five years to slay deflation and kick growth into higher gear. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
With water privatization, Japan faces crossroads in battling its aging pipes
Japanese water is clean and readily available, as evidenced by drinkable tap water and a nearly 100 percent penetration rate. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Japan logs 2nd-longest post-war recovery
A Japanese government panel says a run of growth that began in December 2012 has now become the second-longest period of expansion in the post-war era. But that verdict comes as Japan struggles with sluggish wage growth and a chronic labor shortage. (NHK)
Dec 14
Gov't aims to have new foreign workers focus on regional areas
The Japanese government plans to take measures to make regional labor markets accessible to foreign blue-collar workers to avoid them concentrating in large cities such as Tokyo when the country starts accepting them under the new visa system next year, the government's top spokesman said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Global IT talent war sends Japan tech salaries soaring
As the global shortage of skilled information technology experts hits Japan hard, companies are scrambling to lure and keep top talent with hefty annual pay packages. (Nikkei)
Dec 11
Winter bonuses hit record in Japan, led by manufacturers
Winter bonuses at Japanese companies averaged an all-time high of 834,391 yen ($7,400) this year, according to a Nikkei survey released Monday, notching a sixth straight year of growth on strong corporate earnings. (Nikkei)
Nov 29
Aging Japan faces 25% drop in GDP, IMF warns
Japan's gross domestic product could fall by over 25% in the next 40 years as its population declines, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, urging the government to boost productivity through structural reform to mitigate the damage. (Nikkei)
Nov 23
Gov't plans 5% rebates for some cashless payments after tax hike
Japan plans to give a 5 percent reward-point rebate to consumers on some payments made through credit cards and other cashless means as a way of underpinning domestic demand after a planned tax increase next October, government officials said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Nov 15
340,000 foreigners may flow into Japan in 5 years under new visa system
Between 260,000 and 340,000 foreign workers are estimated to flow into Japan in the five years from next April through an envisioned immigration control law revision aimed at dealing with the country's serious labor crunch, government sources said Tuesday. (Japan Today)