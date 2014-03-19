Number of babies born in Japan in 2018 lowest since records began; population decline the highest
Japan Times -- Dec 22
The estimated amount of babies born in Japan this year has dropped to the lowest number since comparable data became available in 1899, government figures showed Friday.

The figure for the year is estimated at 921,000, down 25,000 from a year earlier, staying below the 1 million mark for the third straight year, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Deaths during the year totaled an estimated 1.37 million, a postwar record high, with a natural population decline of 448,000, the largest ever.

The data showed the pace of population decline is picking up amid the falling birthrate, suggesting it is increasingly difficult for the government to attain its goal of raising the total fertility rate to 1.8 by the end of fiscal 2025.

今年、生まれた赤ちゃんは92万人で過去最少となりました。　厚生労働省の推計によりますと、今年、生まれた赤ちゃんは92万1000人で去年から約2万5000人減少しました。1899年に統計を取り始めて以来、過去最少となっています。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 22
Number of babies born in Japan in 2018 lowest since records began; population decline the highest
The estimated amount of babies born in Japan this year has dropped to the lowest number since comparable data became available in 1899, government figures showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
Ghosn re-arrested for aggravated breach of trust
Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor Co Ltd's ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn on Friday on fresh allegations of making Nissan shoulder 1.85 billion yen in personal investment losses, dashing chances he would be released on bail imminently. (Japan Today)
Dec 22
Hokkaido: Ex-cop out on bail for use of stimulant drugs arrested again
A former police officer who is out on bail over the possession of stimulant drugs has been arrested again for the same crime, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 21
Police agency unveils draft bill to allow self-driving vehicles on Japan’s roads
The National Police Agency on Thursday unveiled a draft bill that would allow vehicles with a high level of autonomous features to run on public roads, with an eye toward implementing the legislation in the first half of 2020. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Students' killer sentenced to death
A court in Osaka has sentenced a man to death for the murders of a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. (NHK)
Dec 19
Sapporo blast occurred after 100 spray cans were emptied inside an office
An explosion in Sapporo that injured 42 people over the weekend occurred after two employees of a real estate office located at the site emptied about 100 deodorizer spray cans at once, sources close to the matter said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Police believe gas from deodorizer spray cans may have sparked Sapporo blast that injured 42
Police believe an explosion at a Sapporo building that left 42 people injured on Sunday was caused by gas leaking from more than 100 deodorizer spray cans, intended for disposal, at a real estate agency. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Toyama: Man’s corpse found in smashed display window
Toyama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a hit-and-run incident after the corpse of a man was found inside a smashed display window at a store in Toyama City, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 17
42 injured after a blast and fire in Sapporo
More than 40 people were injured on Sunday when an explosion caused a fire at a commercial building housing a pub in Sapporo City on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido. Police suspect a gas leak may be the cause. (NHK)
Dec 17
100 support centers for foreign workers to open
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has revealed that the government plans to open about 100 support centers for foreign workers across Japan. (NHK)