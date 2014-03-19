Ghosn re-arrested for aggravated breach of trust
Japan Today -- Dec 22
Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor Co Ltd's ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn on Friday on fresh allegations of making Nissan shoulder 1.85 billion yen in personal investment losses, dashing chances he would be released on bail imminently.

Prosecutors also raided Ghosn's residence in Tokyo on Friday in search of evidence, broadcaster TV Asahi reported.

The latest twist in a saga that has jolted the global auto industry and Nissan's alliance with France's Renault SA came a day after a Tokyo court unexpectedly rejected prosecutors' request to extend Ghosn's detention.

That rejection had raised the possibility that the prominent businessman could go free on bail.

The re-arrest, however, means he could be detained for at least another 10 days in a Tokyo jail, where he has been confined since he was arrested last month on initial allegations of financial misconduct.

The Tokyo prosecutor said the fresh arrest was based on suspicions that around October 2008, Ghosn shifted personal trades to the automaker to make it responsible for 1.85 billion yen ($16.6 million) in appraisal losses, and inflicted damage on Nissan by having it deposit a total of $14.7 million on four occasions between June 2009 and March 2012 into a related bank account.

His lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, was not available for comment. Otsuru has previously declined to return calls about the Ghosn case.

Kyodo news agency said that when the allegation that Ghosn had shifted the paper losses first surfaced in media reports late last month, Otsuru said his client had denied the allegation. Ghosn had considered the move but did not do so after being told by financial authorities that it would be illegal, Kyodo quoted Otsuru as saying then.

The Tokyo court said in a statement on Friday that the lawyer for Ghosn's former deputy Greg Kelly, who was arrested along with Ghosn, has requested his client's release. Kelly's detention extension was rejected along with Ghosn's.

21日にも保釈されるとみられていたカルロス・ゴーン容疑者だが、東京地検特捜部はさらなる“一手”を打ってきた。特捜部は21日、日産に損害を与えた特別背任の疑いでゴーン容疑者を再逮捕し、勾留はさらに続くことになった。　事態は異例で意外で、そして劇的な展開を見せている。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 22
Number of babies born in Japan in 2018 lowest since records began; population decline the highest
The estimated amount of babies born in Japan this year has dropped to the lowest number since comparable data became available in 1899, government figures showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
Ghosn re-arrested for aggravated breach of trust
Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor Co Ltd's ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn on Friday on fresh allegations of making Nissan shoulder 1.85 billion yen in personal investment losses, dashing chances he would be released on bail imminently. (Japan Today)
Dec 22
Hokkaido: Ex-cop out on bail for use of stimulant drugs arrested again
A former police officer who is out on bail over the possession of stimulant drugs has been arrested again for the same crime, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 21
Police agency unveils draft bill to allow self-driving vehicles on Japan’s roads
The National Police Agency on Thursday unveiled a draft bill that would allow vehicles with a high level of autonomous features to run on public roads, with an eye toward implementing the legislation in the first half of 2020. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
Honda marks its first business jet sale in Japan
Honda Motor delivered Thursday its first HondaJet business plane in Japan to prominent investor Kotaro Chiba, co-founder of game company Colopl. (Nikkei)
Dec 21
Coca-Cola unfreezes Japan price hikes as transport costs swell
Japan's top Coca-Cola distributor plans to pass higher transport costs on to customers with its first discretionary price hike in 27 years, a move that could unleash a wave of inflation in a risk-averse industry. (Nikkei)
Dec 20
Students' killer sentenced to death
A court in Osaka has sentenced a man to death for the murders of a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. (NHK)
Dec 20
Japan to nix 'pregnancy tax' for hospital visits following public backlash
Japan will stop charging extra for hospital visits by expectant mothers from next month amid criticism that the fee amounts to a tax on pregnancy and is applied even in cases where women do not need special care related to their pregnancy. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Naked woman dies after being beaten in hotel room; suspect leaps from window
A 19-year-old naked Thai woman died after she was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tokyo, police said Wednesday. A 20-year-old male acquaintance of the woman was found collapsed on the sidewalk below the hotel near JR Uguisudani Station. (Japan Today)
Dec 20
JR East encouraging commuters to stop walking on escalators
East Japan Railway Company (JR East) has begun a campaign to encourage commuters to stand still on escalators. The campaign began at Tokyo Station on Monday. (Japan Today)