A former police officer who is out on bail over the possession of stimulant drugs has been arrested again for the same crime, reports the Sankei Shimbun

On December 11, Osamu Narita, 46, was found to be possession of 0.5 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at his residence in Sapporo.

On Thursday, police also accused Narita of using stimulant drugs at an unspecified location in Sapporo earlier in the month.

The suspect admits to both charges, police said.

On October 11, an officer found Narita and a female acquaintance, aged in her 20s, to be in possession of 0.9 grams of stimulant drugs inside a vehicle parked in Sapporo. The day before, he injected stimulant drugs into his system inside a hotel in the same city.

Narita was sent to prosecutors regarding the first case on November 1. He was released on bail the following day. Police searched his residence after receiving information that he had obtained more drugs.

Narita was formerly a sergeant at the Chuo Police Station. Over a 10-year period, he conducted drug-related investigations. He was dismissed from his post on November 8.

覚醒剤使用などの罪で起訴された北海道警察の元警察官の男が保釈中にまた、覚醒剤を使用したとして逮捕されました。 元北海道警察の巡査部長・成田順容疑者（46）は今月上旬、札幌市内で覚醒剤を使用した疑いが持たれています。