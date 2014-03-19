Police seize 400 marijuana plants from Shibuya, Nakano residences
tokyoreporter.com -- Dec 23
Two men have been arrested over the alleged cultivation of marijuana after nearly 400 plants were seized from residences in the metropolis, reports TV Asahi

Between August and November, Kenshi Sera, 38, and Kazuya Hoshi, 31, allegedly cultivated marijuana plants in three residences in Shibuya and Nakano wards for the purpose of sale.

Sera admits to the allegations. Meanwhile, Hoshi denies the charges, police said.

On an unspecified date, officers from the Kanto Narcotics Control Department, which operates under the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, raided the three locations and found 392 plants and about 520 grams of dried marijuana.

The locations had been leased by the suspects, police said.

The investigation started after Sera was found to be possession of 90 grams of marijuana that he was attempting to sell.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
