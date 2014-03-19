Shibuya calls for stores to refrain from selling alcohol in glass bottles on New Year's Eve
Japan Today -- Dec 23
To prepare for the upcoming New Year’s countdown event, Shibuya Ward in Tokyo is asking convenience stores to refrain from selling alcoholic drinks in glass bottles from 9 p.m. on Dec 31 until 6 a.m. on Jan 1.

The request comes after an escalating series of alcohol-fueled pranks during Halloween revelry at the scramble crossing each night between Oct 28 and Oct 31, Fuji TV reported.

Taking this into account, the ward sent letters to 24 stores including convenience stores near Shibuya Station, asking them to refrain from selling alcohol in glass bottles on New Year’s Eve. However, alcohol will still be available from vending machines.

This is the first time for the ward to take preventive measures for the New Year countdown event. Shibuya is a popular New Year’s Eve spot but police said it is not as chaotic as Halloween.

News source: Japan Today
