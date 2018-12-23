Emperor Akihito turns 85
NHK -- Dec 24
Japan's Emperor Akihito turned 85 on Sunday.

Before his birthday, he spoke to reporters. As he is scheduled to abdicate next year, this was his last news conference as the Emperor.

The Emperor talked about the years he has spent serving as the symbol of the State. He also touched on his upcoming abdication.

The Emperor said that, since ascending to the throne, he has spent his days searching for what should be the role of the Emperor who is designated to be the symbol of the State by the Constitution of Japan.

He said he intends to carry out his duties in that capacity and he shall continue to contemplate this question as he performs his day-to-day duties until the day of his abdication.

The Emperor mentioned the Battle of Okinawa, and the many hardships that people in Okinawa have faced, as he reflected on life in the post-war era.

He said, "We are committed to continue to care for the sacrifices that the people of Okinawa have endured over the years, and that commitment will remain unchanged in the future."

Then, sometimes with his voice shaking, the Emperor said, "I have believed it is important not to forget that countless lives were lost in World War II and that the peace and prosperity of post-war Japan was built upon the numerous sacrifices and tireless efforts made by the Japanese people, and to pass on this history accurately to those born after the war." The Emperor said it gives him deep comfort that the Heisei Era is coming to an end, free of war in Japan.

The Emperor then spoke about the natural disasters that have occurred during the era, including the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake in 1995 and the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami in 2011.

He said the disasters have claimed numerous lives and affected countless people. He also said he has no words to describe the deep sadness he feels when he thinks of this. The Emperor then stated, "At the same time, I have been heartened to see that, in the face of such difficulties, the spirit of volunteering and other forms of cooperation is growing among the people and that the awareness of disaster preparedness and the capacity to respond to disasters are increasing."

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 24
Emperor Akihito turns 85
Japan's Emperor Akihito turned 85 on Sunday. (NHK)
Dec 24
Hours after arriving in Australia with family for vacation, 7-year-old Japanese boy dies following swimming incident
A 7-year-old Japanese boy, on holiday in Australia with his family, died in hospital Sunday after an incident while swimming at a public lagoon in the northern city of Cairns, according to local media reports. (Japan Times)
Dec 23
Police seize 400 marijuana plants from Shibuya, Nakano residences
Two men have been arrested over the alleged cultivation of marijuana after nearly 400 plants were seized from residences in the metropolis, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 22
Hokkaido: Ex-cop out on bail for use of stimulant drugs arrested again
A former police officer who is out on bail over the possession of stimulant drugs has been arrested again for the same crime, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 20
Students' killer sentenced to death
A court in Osaka has sentenced a man to death for the murders of a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. (NHK)
Dec 20
Naked woman dies after being beaten in hotel room; suspect leaps from window
A 19-year-old naked Thai woman died after she was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tokyo, police said Wednesday. A 20-year-old male acquaintance of the woman was found collapsed on the sidewalk below the hotel near JR Uguisudani Station. (Japan Today)
Dec 18
Toyama: Man’s corpse found in smashed display window
Toyama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a hit-and-run incident after the corpse of a man was found inside a smashed display window at a store in Toyama City, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 16
Japanese idol Rino Sashihara to leave group HKT48
Rino Sashihara, a leading Japanese idol singer, will leave the all-girl musical group HKT48, an affiliate of the country's entertainment giant AKB48, next year, she said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Dec 15
Man gets 18 years for Kanagawa road rage incident that left couple dead and their daughters injured
A court on Friday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 18 years in prison for a highway road rage incident last year in which a couple died and their two teenage daughters were injured. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Osaka: Cop on duty when suspect fled station was watching porn
An officer who was on duty when a 30-year-old suspect escaped from a police station in Tondabayashi City earlier this year was watching an adult video (AV) clip, it was learned on Thursday, reports Nikkan Sports (Dec. 13). (tokyoreporter.com)