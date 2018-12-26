A close aide to former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been released from detention. Greg Kelly posted bail of about 635,000 dollars.

He and Ghosn were arrested more than a month ago over alleged financial irregularities. Ghosn is still being detained.

Kelly went to a hospital near Tokyo to be treated for a neck problem that his wife says got worse in custody.

The release of Nissan's former representative director came with conditions: Kelly may not travel outside Japan, and his contact with those involved in the case will be restricted.

The decision comes after the Tokyo District Court rejected a bid by prosecutors last week to continue holding Kelly and Ghosn.

Kelly issued a statement through his lawyer. He denied falsifying financial records. He said he believed his innocence will be revealed in a trial, and he expects a not-guilty decision will be returned.

Kelly said he wants to restore his damaged reputation and return to his family as soon as possible.

日産自動車の前代表取締役、グレッグ・ケリー被告（62）が25日夜に保釈され、約1カ月ぶりに身柄の拘束が解かれました。 ケリー被告は、前会長のカルロス・ゴーン容疑者の報酬について有価証券報告書に虚偽の記載をした罪で起訴され、25日に保釈が認められました。