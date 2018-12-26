A close aide to former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been released from detention. Greg Kelly posted bail of about 635,000 dollars.
He and Ghosn were arrested more than a month ago over alleged financial irregularities. Ghosn is still being detained.
Kelly went to a hospital near Tokyo to be treated for a neck problem that his wife says got worse in custody.
The release of Nissan's former representative director came with conditions: Kelly may not travel outside Japan, and his contact with those involved in the case will be restricted.
The decision comes after the Tokyo District Court rejected a bid by prosecutors last week to continue holding Kelly and Ghosn.
Kelly issued a statement through his lawyer. He denied falsifying financial records. He said he believed his innocence will be revealed in a trial, and he expects a not-guilty decision will be returned.
Kelly said he wants to restore his damaged reputation and return to his family as soon as possible.
Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor Co Ltd's ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn on Friday on fresh allegations of making Nissan shoulder 1.85 billion yen in personal investment losses, dashing chances he would be released on bail imminently. (Japan Today)
The National Police Agency on Thursday unveiled a draft bill that would allow vehicles with a high level of autonomous features to run on public roads, with an eye toward implementing the legislation in the first half of 2020. (Japan Times)
An explosion in Sapporo that injured 42 people over the weekend occurred after two employees of a real estate office located at the site emptied about 100 deodorizer spray cans at once, sources close to the matter said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Police believe an explosion at a Sapporo building that left 42 people injured on Sunday was caused by gas leaking from more than 100 deodorizer spray cans, intended for disposal, at a real estate agency. (Japan Times)
Toyama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a hit-and-run incident after the corpse of a man was found inside a smashed display window at a store in Toyama City, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)