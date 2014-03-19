The violence and scandals that have plagued Japan's sumo world came full circle just after the year's sixth and final tournament, leaving maiden victories by the sport's young up-and-comers in the shadows.

Revelations of violence, harassment and antiquated traditions dogged the country's once-venerable sport in 2018 as it began its slow ascent into a new era of transparency, spearheaded by a generation of wrestlers learning to challenge the status quo and culture of the old regime.

Less than two weeks after 22-year-old komusubi Takakeisho won his first top division championship in November, Mongolian rank-and-file wrestler Takanoiwa submitted his resignation to the Japan Sumo Association for assaulting a younger stablemate.

Takanoiwa, 28, was himself a victim of an assault in October of last year which sparked a feud between his then-stablemaster Takanohana and the JSA, and led to the retirement of his assailant, Harumafuji.

Former grand champion Harumafuji put an end to his 17-year career after it was revealed he had struck his lower-ranked compatriot with a karaoke machine remote control during a drinking party in an attempt to teach his junior manners.

Harumafuji later admitted he "took things a bit too far" in his scolding, which resulted in Takanoiwa being hospitalized for head injuries, forced to sit out two grand tournaments and subsequently demoted to the second-tier juryo division.

Takanoiwa, who had worked his way up to maegashira No. 6 by the Kyushu meet in November, is said to himself have hit an attendant from his Chiganoura stable several times at a hotel for not bringing something during the winter regional tour in December.

The incident occurred just two months after the JSA issued a "declaration to eradicate violence," a clear indication of the deep-seated issues tainting the sport which has roots going back to Japan's Edo Period (1603-1868).

The JSA later in the month held a special 15-minute workshop for juryo wrestlers and above on how to treat attendants with instructions on rooting out violence.