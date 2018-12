The estimated number of cats being kept as pets outnumbered that of dogs for the second straight year in 2018, the Japan Pet Food Association said Tuesday.

After the number of pet cats exceeded that of dogs for the first time ever in the country last year, cats extended their lead.

The estimated number of pet dogs fell by 17,000 from the previous year to 8,903,000, the association said.

By contrast, the number of pet cats is estimated to have increased by 123,000 to 9,649,000.