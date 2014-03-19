Japan’s swine fever epidemic is spreading further with a sixth case identified Tuesday in the central part of the country, leading to the first dispatch of Ground Self-Defense Force troops and the launch of a crisis control unit by the central government.
(Japan Times)
The violence and scandals that have plagued Japan's sumo world came full circle just after the year's sixth and final tournament, leaving maiden victories by the sport's young up-and-comers in the shadows. (Japan Today)
A 7-year-old Japanese boy, on holiday in Australia with his family, died in hospital Sunday after an incident while swimming at a public lagoon in the northern city of Cairns, according to local media reports. (Japan Times)