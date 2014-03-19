Cats outnumber dogs as pets in Japan for second straight year
Japan Times -- Dec 26
The estimated number of cats being kept as pets outnumbered that of dogs for the second straight year in 2018, the Japan Pet Food Association said Tuesday.

After the number of pet cats exceeded that of dogs for the first time ever in the country last year, cats extended their lead.

The estimated number of pet dogs fell by 17,000 from the previous year to 8,903,000, the association said.

By contrast, the number of pet cats is estimated to have increased by 123,000 to 9,649,000.

Dec 26
Ghosn's aide Greg Kelly freed on bail
A close aide to former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been released from detention. Greg Kelly posted bail of about 635,000 dollars. (NHK)
Dec 26
Dec 26
Sixth case of swine fever infection found at central Japan farm
Japan’s swine fever epidemic is spreading further with a sixth case identified Tuesday in the central part of the country, leading to the first dispatch of Ground Self-Defense Force troops and the launch of a crisis control unit by the central government. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
JAL probe finds flight attendant consumed alcohol while on duty
Japan Airlines Co. said Tuesday an internal probe has concluded that a female flight attendant who tested positive for alcohol last week consumed alcohol while on duty. (Kyodo)
Dec 26
Nikkei plunges below 20,000 amid global sell-off
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Average plummeted more than 1,000 points. The index finished below the key 20,000-mark for the first time since September 2017. (NHK)
Dec 26
Sumo plagued by violence in scandal-tainted year
The violence and scandals that have plagued Japan's sumo world came full circle just after the year's sixth and final tournament, leaving maiden victories by the sport's young up-and-comers in the shadows. (Japan Today)
Dec 26
Japan approves 126 measures to attract more foreign workers
Japan's government on Tuesday adopted a slew of measures to encourage foreign nationals to work in the country and to smooth their integration into society. (Nikkei)
Dec 24
Crowds visit palace for Emperor's birthday
Nearly 83,000 people visited the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Sunday to celebrate Emperor Akihito's 85th birthday. (NHK)
Dec 24
Emperor Akihito turns 85
Japan's Emperor Akihito turned 85 on Sunday. (NHK)
Dec 24
Hours after arriving in Australia with family for vacation, 7-year-old Japanese boy dies following swimming incident
A 7-year-old Japanese boy, on holiday in Australia with his family, died in hospital Sunday after an incident while swimming at a public lagoon in the northern city of Cairns, according to local media reports. (Japan Times)