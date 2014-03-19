5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
Japan Times -- Dec 27
Five-year prison terms were sought Wednesday for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

At the Tokyo District Court, court-appointed lawyers acting as prosecutors said if the three had collected information properly and prepared necessary safety measures it would have been possible to predict the massive tsunami and prevent the disaster.

Tsunehisa Katsumata, 78, chairman of the company at the time of the disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant, and Ichiro Takekuro, 72, and Sakae Muto, 68, both former vice presidents, have pleaded not guilty, arguing the tsunami was unforeseeable and the disaster would have occurred even if they had implemented preventive measures.

A final hearing for the defense will be held next March.

The court-appointed lawyers said it was clear from earlier testimony that the utility had been informed by one of its subsidiaries in 2008 that a tsunami as high as 15.7 meters could hit the plant, but it did not immediately take preventive steps.

福島第一原発事故を巡って強制起訴された東京電力の旧経営陣の刑事裁判で、検察官役の指定弁護士が元会長の勝俣恒久被告（78）ら3人に禁錮5年を求刑しました。　東電の元会長・勝俣被告、元副社長の武藤栄被告（68）ら3人は、福島第一原発事故を巡って業務上過失致死傷の罪に問われています。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 27
5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
Five-year prison terms were sought Wednesday for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
210 public school teachers disciplined over sexual behavior in fiscal 2017, Japan's education ministry reports
A total of 210 teachers at public schools in Japan were disciplined over sexual behavior in fiscal 2017, which ended in March, according to an education ministry survey. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Japan announces withdrawal from IWC, set to resume commercial whaling
The Japanese government officially announced on Wednesday to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, a move that drew criticism from a global community worried about depleted whale populations. (Nikkei)
Dec 27
Kobe woman arrested for dumping trash off 31st-floor condo balcony
Police on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly dumping trash off the balcony of her 31st-floor condo in Kobe on a number of occasions. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
Ghosn's aide Greg Kelly freed on bail
A close aide to former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been released from detention. Greg Kelly posted bail of about 635,000 dollars. (NHK)
Dec 26
JAL probe finds flight attendant consumed alcohol while on duty
Japan Airlines Co. said Tuesday an internal probe has concluded that a female flight attendant who tested positive for alcohol last week consumed alcohol while on duty. (Kyodo)
Dec 26
Nikkei plunges below 20,000 amid global sell-off
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Average plummeted more than 1,000 points. The index finished below the key 20,000-mark for the first time since September 2017. (NHK)
Dec 26
Japan approves 126 measures to attract more foreign workers
Japan's government on Tuesday adopted a slew of measures to encourage foreign nationals to work in the country and to smooth their integration into society. (Nikkei)
Dec 24
Crowds visit palace for Emperor's birthday
Nearly 83,000 people visited the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Sunday to celebrate Emperor Akihito's 85th birthday. (NHK)
Dec 24
Ghosn 'deceived' directors to hide personal losses
Sources say former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn deceived the board of directors to obtain their approval for transferring the latent losses from his personal currency trading to the automaker. (NHK)