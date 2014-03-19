Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday asked business leaders to raise wages to spur consumption and mitigate the impact of next October’s planned sales tax hike, the sixth consecutive year he has requested such an increase.
“I would like to request a wage hike that will further cement the upward momentum of the economy,” Abe told business leaders at a meeting of the Japan Business Federation, the country’s most powerful business lobby, also known as Keidanren.
Abe said he would refrain from proposing a specific figure for wage hikes, but cited the average of 5 percent in 1989, around double this year’s number, as a target.
The prime minister made the request ahead of annual wage negotiations between management and labor unions that take place in the spring, with an eye on countering any slump in domestic demand predicted to come when the consumption tax is increased to 10 percent in October from the current 8 percent.
Last year, Abe urged business leaders to lift monthly salaries by 3 percent in fiscal 2018 to spur private consumption and fight chronic deflation. The decision to request a specific figure is considered rare for the country’s leader.
But many firms remained cautious about reducing their cash reserves to increase wages.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday asked business leaders to raise wages to spur consumption and mitigate the impact of next October’s planned sales tax hike, the sixth consecutive year he has requested such an increase. (Japan Times)
A Japanese government panel says a run of growth that began in December 2012 has now become the second-longest period of expansion in the post-war era. But that verdict comes as Japan struggles with sluggish wage growth and a chronic labor shortage.
(NHK)
The Japanese government plans to take measures to make regional labor markets accessible to foreign blue-collar workers to avoid them concentrating in large cities such as Tokyo when the country starts accepting them under the new visa system next year, the government's top spokesman said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Winter bonuses at Japanese companies averaged an all-time high of 834,391 yen ($7,400) this year, according to a Nikkei survey released Monday, notching a sixth straight year of growth on strong corporate earnings. (Nikkei)
Japan's gross domestic product could fall by over 25% in the next 40 years as its population declines, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, urging the government to boost productivity through structural reform to mitigate the damage. (Nikkei)