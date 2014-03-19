Abe urges wage increase for Japan’s workforce in effort to spur consumption before tax hike
Japan Times -- Dec 27
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday asked business leaders to raise wages to spur consumption and mitigate the impact of next October’s planned sales tax hike, the sixth consecutive year he has requested such an increase.

“I would like to request a wage hike that will further cement the upward momentum of the economy,” Abe told business leaders at a meeting of the Japan Business Federation, the country’s most powerful business lobby, also known as Keidanren.

Abe said he would refrain from proposing a specific figure for wage hikes, but cited the average of 5 percent in 1989, around double this year’s number, as a target.

The prime minister made the request ahead of annual wage negotiations between management and labor unions that take place in the spring, with an eye on countering any slump in domestic demand predicted to come when the consumption tax is increased to 10 percent in October from the current 8 percent.

Last year, Abe urged business leaders to lift monthly salaries by 3 percent in fiscal 2018 to spur private consumption and fight chronic deflation. The decision to request a specific figure is considered rare for the country’s leader.

But many firms remained cautious about reducing their cash reserves to increase wages.

News source: Japan Times
Dec 27
Dec 26
Nikkei plunges below 20,000 amid global sell-off
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Average plummeted more than 1,000 points. The index finished below the key 20,000-mark for the first time since September 2017. (NHK)
Dec 20
Nikkei ends below 21,000 for first time in nine months
The benchmark Nikkei average closed below 21,000 for the first time in nearly nine months on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday amid concerns over a slowdown in the global economy. (Japan Times)
Dec 20
Bank of Japan's Y400 trillion cash injection changes little for ordinary people
It’s been the most radical cash injection in history — nearly ¥400 trillion pumped into Japan’s economy over more than five years to slay deflation and kick growth into higher gear. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
With water privatization, Japan faces crossroads in battling its aging pipes
Japanese water is clean and readily available, as evidenced by drinkable tap water and a nearly 100 percent penetration rate. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
Japan logs 2nd-longest post-war recovery
A Japanese government panel says a run of growth that began in December 2012 has now become the second-longest period of expansion in the post-war era. But that verdict comes as Japan struggles with sluggish wage growth and a chronic labor shortage. (NHK)
Dec 14
Gov't aims to have new foreign workers focus on regional areas
The Japanese government plans to take measures to make regional labor markets accessible to foreign blue-collar workers to avoid them concentrating in large cities such as Tokyo when the country starts accepting them under the new visa system next year, the government's top spokesman said Thursday. (Japan Today)
Dec 12
Global IT talent war sends Japan tech salaries soaring
As the global shortage of skilled information technology experts hits Japan hard, companies are scrambling to lure and keep top talent with hefty annual pay packages. (Nikkei)
Dec 11
Winter bonuses hit record in Japan, led by manufacturers
Winter bonuses at Japanese companies averaged an all-time high of 834,391 yen ($7,400) this year, according to a Nikkei survey released Monday, notching a sixth straight year of growth on strong corporate earnings. (Nikkei)
Nov 29
Aging Japan faces 25% drop in GDP, IMF warns
Japan's gross domestic product could fall by over 25% in the next 40 years as its population declines, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, urging the government to boost productivity through structural reform to mitigate the damage. (Nikkei)