A total of seven women have come forward to claim that they were sexually abused by famous photojournalist Ryuichi Hirokawa, a weekly tabloid reports in its latest issue.

In Shukan Bunshun (Jan. 3-10), which hit newsstands on Wednesday, the magazine says Hirokawa demanded sex and nude photo sessions from the victims.

In one case, a woman working part-time at Days Japan, a photography magazine founded by Hirokawa in 2004, was ordered by the photojournalist to come to a hotel room after she requested instruction on how to take better photographs.

Upon her arrival, he escorted the woman to the bed, where he allegedly engaged in sex with her. The woman told Bunshun that she was unable to fend off his sexual advances out of fear.

In commenting on the incident, Hirokawa denied the allegations, telling Bunshun that he “did not bring a person who did not wish to be there” to the hotel. In speaking on the allegations of all seven women, he said, “Since [the women] were attracted to me, I did not use my position [to get what I wanted].”