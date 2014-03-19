A total of 210 teachers at public schools in Japan were disciplined over sexual behavior in fiscal 2017, which ended in March, according to an education ministry survey.

The number fell by 16 from the record high marked the previous year, but it has remained above 200 since fiscal 2013, the survey showed Tuesday.

Of the latest annual total, 56 were punished for touching the victim’s body, followed by 42 who carried out secret filming or peeping, and 38 who had sexual intercourse.

Of the teachers at public elementary, junior and senior high schools who faced disciplinary measures, including dismissal and admonishment for acts of obscenity or sexual harassment, 97 committed such acts against students at the schools where they worked while 26 victimized teachers or other staff at those schools.

Of the total offenders, the number of men came to 206 and the figure for women stood at four.