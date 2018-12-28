Japanese weather officials say snow is intensifying along the Sea of Japan coast. They are warning of possible transportation disruptions during the year-end holiday season.

The Meteorological Agency says heavy snow is expected in mountainous areas in eastern and western Japan. It adds snow may accumulate on the ground in some parts of the Tokai and Kansai regions.

Expected accumulations during the 24 hours through Saturday morning are up to 80 centimeters in Niigata Prefecture, 70 centimeters in the Tohoku region, 60 centimeters in the Kanto-Koshin region, and 50 centimeters in the Hokuriku region and Hokkaido.

The agency officials say a strong winter pressure pattern will continue until around Sunday. It may bring heavy snow to many areas.

Blizzards are also expected, mainly in areas along the Sea of Japan coast in northern Japan and Hokuriku. Maximum wind speeds of 72 kilometers per hour are projected for Hokkaido and Hokuriku, and 65 kilometers per hour for Tohoku, with occasional gusts of up to 108 kilometers per hour.

The officials say people should watch out for snow that has piled up on overhead power lines and tree branches, and also be alert for possible avalanches.

The poor weather may have already contributed to one death. Local police in Yamagata Prefecture say a 65-year-old man found dead near a snowplow early on Friday might have been caught under a wheel.