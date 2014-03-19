TV comedy show in Tokyo park stopped on police advice after drawing massive crowd
Japan Today -- Dec 28
Police were called out to deal with traffic congestion and noise disturbance in the early hours of Thursday after a huge crowd gathered to watch a popular entertainment TV program being filmed at an amusement park in Tokyo.

The problem occurred after Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc (TBS) encaged comedian Kurochan in Toshimaen park in Nerima Ward and told viewers that they could enter the park free of charge to see him. The event was set to continue through the night but was called off following advice from the police.

It marked the second time the TV show, hosted by the popular comedy duo Downtown, has been in trouble with the law. In May the production crew involved in making the show were handed a warning for forcing a comedian into a car on a Tokyo street, after a number of people called in to say they had witnessed a kidnapping.

TBSテレビのバラエティー番組の企画で27日未明、東京・練馬区の遊園地に大勢の人が詰め掛けて警察官が出動する騒ぎになりました。　警視庁によりますと、午前0時半ごろ、練馬区の遊園地「としまえん」の近くに住む人などから騒音や渋滞に関する110番通報が20件ほど相次ぎました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 28
Heavy snow and blizzards expected
Japanese weather officials say snow is intensifying along the Sea of Japan coast. They are warning of possible transportation disruptions during the year-end holiday season. (NHK)
Dec 28
Two Japanese death row inmates executed over 1988 robbery-murders of Cosmo Research president and employee
Two death row inmates who killed a company president and an employee at the firm were hanged Thursday morning in Osaka, the Justice Ministry said, bringing the number of executions in the country this year to 15. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Wild boar takes over from dog at New Year event
A dog handed over its responsibilities to wild boar at a ceremony marking the change of year under the Oriental zodiac. (NHK)
Dec 28
About 40% of Japanese teens say sex education at school is useless: survey
About 40 percent of those aged between 17 and 19 think sex education at school is useless, an online survey by the Nippon Foundation think tank showed Thursday. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Dec 28
Farmers struggle to keep cows left behind near Fukushima plant
Having disregarded a state instruction to kill cattle left behind in areas near the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, some local farmers have been struggling to keep about 430 cows within a 20-kilometers radius of the complex exposed to radiation. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
Five-year prison terms were sought Wednesday for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
210 public school teachers disciplined over sexual behavior in fiscal 2017, Japan's education ministry reports
A total of 210 teachers at public schools in Japan were disciplined over sexual behavior in fiscal 2017, which ended in March, according to an education ministry survey. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Japan announces withdrawal from IWC, set to resume commercial whaling
The Japanese government officially announced on Wednesday to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, a move that drew criticism from a global community worried about depleted whale populations. (Nikkei)
Dec 27
Tokyo: Drunk man steals wallet from woman
Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested an intoxicated 36-year-old man over the alleged theft of a wallet from a woman in Toshima Ward on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)