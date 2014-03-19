Police were called out to deal with traffic congestion and noise disturbance in the early hours of Thursday after a huge crowd gathered to watch a popular entertainment TV program being filmed at an amusement park in Tokyo.

The problem occurred after Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc (TBS) encaged comedian Kurochan in Toshimaen park in Nerima Ward and told viewers that they could enter the park free of charge to see him. The event was set to continue through the night but was called off following advice from the police.

It marked the second time the TV show, hosted by the popular comedy duo Downtown, has been in trouble with the law. In May the production crew involved in making the show were handed a warning for forcing a comedian into a car on a Tokyo street, after a number of people called in to say they had witnessed a kidnapping.

TBSテレビのバラエティー番組の企画で27日未明、東京・練馬区の遊園地に大勢の人が詰め掛けて警察官が出動する騒ぎになりました。 警視庁によりますと、午前0時半ごろ、練馬区の遊園地「としまえん」の近くに住む人などから騒音や渋滞に関する110番通報が20件ほど相次ぎました。