Japan releases footage of S.Korea radar incident
NHK -- Dec 29
Japan's Defense Ministry has released a video to back up its claim that a South Korean naval ship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week.

The ministry says the South Korean destroyer leveled the radar at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's P-1 patrol aircraft over the Sea of Japan on December 20th, in what it called a dangerous act.

South Korea denies the claim. It says the destroyer was using radar to search for a drifting North Korean ship.

The roughly 13-minute footage was released on Friday, one day after defense officials from the two sides held their first talks on the incident and failed to narrow their differences.

The video was shot by the crew of the patrol plane. Japanese defense officials say they added subtitles and partly erased the audio, but did nothing more.

In the video, the Japanese crewmembers can be heard reporting "FC contact," indicating that the plane was being tracked by a fire-control radar.

The footage also includes audio of the Japanese crew repeatedly asking the South Korean side in English why the antenna for its fire-control radar was pointing at the Japanese patrol plane. The South Korean side apparently did not respond.

Defense Ministry officials say they've analyzed data collected by the patrol plane and confirmed that it was "hit multiple times continuously over a certain period" by waves unique to fire-control radars.

防衛省が韓国軍によるレーダー照射問題で公開した動画について、韓国国防省は「客観的証拠として見ることができない」と、改めて日本側の主張を真っ向から否定しました。　韓国国防省は28日の会見で、防衛省が動画を公開したことについて「深い憂慮と遺憾」を表明しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 29
Snowfall continues along Japan Sea coast
Heavy snow fell on mountainous areas in Japan on Friday night. Snowfall also continued mostly along the Japan Sea coast from northern to western Japan. (NHK)
Dec 29
Police seize 120 marijuana plants from Yokosuka residence
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after more than 120 marijuana plants were found in a residence in Yokosuka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 27). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 29
Japan releases footage of S.Korea radar incident
Japan's Defense Ministry has released a video to back up its claim that a South Korean naval ship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week. (NHK)
Dec 29
Nikkei ends year with 12% loss after logging first annual fall since 2011
The benchmark Nikkei average snapped a six-year winning streak Friday to end 2018 down more than 12 percent after being pressured by selling following a spike the previous day. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Two Japanese death row inmates executed over 1988 robbery-murders of Cosmo Research president and employee
Two death row inmates who killed a company president and an employee at the firm were hanged Thursday morning in Osaka, the Justice Ministry said, bringing the number of executions in the country this year to 15. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Wild boar takes over from dog at New Year event
A dog handed over its responsibilities to wild boar at a ceremony marking the change of year under the Oriental zodiac. (NHK)
Dec 28
About 40% of Japanese teens say sex education at school is useless: survey
About 40 percent of those aged between 17 and 19 think sex education at school is useless, an online survey by the Nippon Foundation think tank showed Thursday. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
TV comedy show in Tokyo park stopped on police advice after drawing massive crowd
Police were called out to deal with traffic congestion and noise disturbance in the early hours of Thursday after a huge crowd gathered to watch a popular entertainment TV program being filmed at an amusement park in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
Dec 28
Farmers struggle to keep cows left behind near Fukushima plant
Having disregarded a state instruction to kill cattle left behind in areas near the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, some local farmers have been struggling to keep about 430 cows within a 20-kilometers radius of the complex exposed to radiation. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
Five-year prison terms were sought Wednesday for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (Japan Times)