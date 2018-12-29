Japan's roads, railways and airports are packed on Saturday as people return to their hometowns or head elsewhere for the holidays.
Airlines say domestic flights leaving Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday are almost fully booked.
Japan Railway companies say all Saturday's reserved seats on Shinkansen bullet trains leaving Tokyo for Hakata are booked. There are some delays due to the weather.
On the highways, several lanes are already backed up for over 30 kilometers.
Dec 30
(NHK)
Dec 30
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy.
(Japan Times)
Dec 30
About 40 dogs were burned to death in a fire Friday night at a dog breeding facility in Katsuragi in the western Japan prefecture of Nara, police said.
(Japan Today)
Dec 29
Heavy snow fell on mountainous areas in Japan on Friday night. Snowfall also continued mostly along the Japan Sea coast from northern to western Japan.
(NHK)
Dec 29
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after more than 120 marijuana plants were found in a residence in Yokosuka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 27).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 29
Japan's Defense Ministry has released a video to back up its claim that a South Korean naval ship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week.
(NHK)
Dec 29
The benchmark Nikkei average snapped a six-year winning streak Friday to end 2018 down more than 12 percent after being pressured by selling following a spike the previous day.
(Japan Times)
Dec 28
Two death row inmates who killed a company president and an employee at the firm were hanged Thursday morning in Osaka, the Justice Ministry said, bringing the number of executions in the country this year to 15.
(Japan Times)
Dec 28
A dog handed over its responsibilities to wild boar at a ceremony marking the change of year under the Oriental zodiac.
(NHK)
Dec 28
About 40 percent of those aged between 17 and 19 think sex education at school is useless, an online survey by the Nippon Foundation think tank showed Thursday.
(Japan Times)