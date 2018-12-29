Year-end transport jammed
NHK -- Dec 30
Japan's roads, railways and airports are packed on Saturday as people return to their hometowns or head elsewhere for the holidays.

Airlines say domestic flights leaving Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday are almost fully booked.

Japan Railway companies say all Saturday's reserved seats on Shinkansen bullet trains leaving Tokyo for Hakata are booked. There are some delays due to the weather.

On the highways, several lanes are already backed up for over 30 kilometers.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Dec 30
Year-end transport jammed
Japan's roads, railways and airports are packed on Saturday as people return to their hometowns or head elsewhere for the holidays. (NHK)
Dec 30
At long last, 11-member Pacific trade deal takes effect
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
About 40 dogs burned to death at Nara breeding facility
About 40 dogs were burned to death in a fire Friday night at a dog breeding facility in Katsuragi in the western Japan prefecture of Nara, police said. (Japan Today)
Dec 29
Snowfall continues along Japan Sea coast
Heavy snow fell on mountainous areas in Japan on Friday night. Snowfall also continued mostly along the Japan Sea coast from northern to western Japan. (NHK)
Dec 29
Police seize 120 marijuana plants from Yokosuka residence
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after more than 120 marijuana plants were found in a residence in Yokosuka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 27). (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 29
Japan releases footage of S.Korea radar incident
Japan's Defense Ministry has released a video to back up its claim that a South Korean naval ship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week. (NHK)
Dec 29
Nikkei ends year with 12% loss after logging first annual fall since 2011
The benchmark Nikkei average snapped a six-year winning streak Friday to end 2018 down more than 12 percent after being pressured by selling following a spike the previous day. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Two Japanese death row inmates executed over 1988 robbery-murders of Cosmo Research president and employee
Two death row inmates who killed a company president and an employee at the firm were hanged Thursday morning in Osaka, the Justice Ministry said, bringing the number of executions in the country this year to 15. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Wild boar takes over from dog at New Year event
A dog handed over its responsibilities to wild boar at a ceremony marking the change of year under the Oriental zodiac. (NHK)
Dec 28
About 40% of Japanese teens say sex education at school is useless: survey
About 40 percent of those aged between 17 and 19 think sex education at school is useless, an online survey by the Nippon Foundation think tank showed Thursday. (Japan Times)