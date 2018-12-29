Japan's roads, railways and airports are packed on Saturday as people return to their hometowns or head elsewhere for the holidays.

Airlines say domestic flights leaving Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Saturday are almost fully booked.

Japan Railway companies say all Saturday's reserved seats on Shinkansen bullet trains leaving Tokyo for Hakata are booked. There are some delays due to the weather.

On the highways, several lanes are already backed up for over 30 kilometers.