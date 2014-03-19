At long last, 11-member Pacific trade deal takes effect
Japan Times -- Dec 30
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy.

The trade deal, signed in March, will cut tariffs on agriculture and industrial products, ease investment restrictions and enhance protection of intellectual property.

The 11 countries hope that the CPTPP will serve as a counter to growing protectionism as China and the United States engage in a trade war.

The U.S. had been a member of the original pact but Washington withdrew just days into the administration of President Donald Trump.

Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and Singapore became the first six members to ratify the pact, setting the stage for its entry into force.

Vietnam is expected to complete its domestic procedures in January.

The CPTPP accounts for 13 percent of the world’s gross domestic product and provides access to an economic bloc of 500 million people.

The participating nations will scrap tariffs on most products.

Japan, for its part, will eliminate import duties on 95 percent of items, with some key sectors such as rice and beef continuing to receive a certain level of protection.

Still, consumers will be able to buy imported beef and other food items at much cheaper prices while manufacturers can boost exports with the elimination of tariffs.

Automakers, for example, will see Canada reducing its 6.1 percent tariff on imported passenger cars to zero in five years.

まもなく日本とオーストラリア、カナダなど11カ国によるTPP（環太平洋経済連携協定）11が発効します。輸入する食品の関税が下がるほか、日本が輸出する工業品も増えると期待されています。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 30
Year-end transport jammed
Japan's roads, railways and airports are packed on Saturday as people return to their hometowns or head elsewhere for the holidays. (NHK)
Dec 30
Dec 29
Japan releases footage of S.Korea radar incident
Japan's Defense Ministry has released a video to back up its claim that a South Korean naval ship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week. (NHK)
Dec 29
Nikkei ends year with 12% loss after logging first annual fall since 2011
The benchmark Nikkei average snapped a six-year winning streak Friday to end 2018 down more than 12 percent after being pressured by selling following a spike the previous day. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Two Japanese death row inmates executed over 1988 robbery-murders of Cosmo Research president and employee
Two death row inmates who killed a company president and an employee at the firm were hanged Thursday morning in Osaka, the Justice Ministry said, bringing the number of executions in the country this year to 15. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Wild boar takes over from dog at New Year event
A dog handed over its responsibilities to wild boar at a ceremony marking the change of year under the Oriental zodiac. (NHK)
Dec 28
TV comedy show in Tokyo park stopped on police advice after drawing massive crowd
Police were called out to deal with traffic congestion and noise disturbance in the early hours of Thursday after a huge crowd gathered to watch a popular entertainment TV program being filmed at an amusement park in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
Dec 28
Farmers struggle to keep cows left behind near Fukushima plant
Having disregarded a state instruction to kill cattle left behind in areas near the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, some local farmers have been struggling to keep about 430 cows within a 20-kilometers radius of the complex exposed to radiation. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
Five-year prison terms were sought Wednesday for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
210 public school teachers disciplined over sexual behavior in fiscal 2017, Japan's education ministry reports
A total of 210 teachers at public schools in Japan were disciplined over sexual behavior in fiscal 2017, which ended in March, according to an education ministry survey. (Japan Times)