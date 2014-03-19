About 40 dogs burned to death at Nara breeding facility

About 40 dogs were burned to death in a fire Friday night at a dog breeding facility in Katsuragi in the western Japan prefecture of Nara, police said.

No one was injured in the blaze at the single-story wooden facility with a floor space of roughly 200 square meters. The police said they are investigating the cause of the fire. Tweet 奈良県葛城市で犬の繁殖施設が全焼し、約40匹の犬が焼け死にました。 28日午後10時20分ごろ、葛城市大屋にある「ワンちゃんふれあい広場 日光」で火事がありました。