Car rams into pedestrians in Tokyo, injuring 8
NHK -- Jan 01
A car plowed into pedestrians on a crowded street in Tokyo on New Year's Day. Police say eight people were injured and rushed to hospital. One is reportedly in a coma.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, about 10 minutes past midnight, on Takeshita Street in Shibuya Ward.

The shopping street was closed to vehicular traffic at the time. It was bustling with people heading to a nearby shrine to pray for good luck in 2019.

The car traveled about 130 meters on the street in the wrong direction, before coming to a halt.

The suspected driver of the vehicle fled the scene. But police detained him roughly 20 minutes later.

He is reported to be in his 20s. Investigators quote the man as effectively saying he carried out a terrorist attack.

年明け直後の東京・渋谷区の竹下通りでは、車に男性8人が次々とはねられました。車を運転していた20代ぐらいの男は、「テロを起こそうと思った」と話しています。　1日午前0時10分ごろ、渋谷区神宮前の竹下通りで軽自動車が暴走し、10代から50代の男性8人がはねられました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 01
Japan to unveil new era name on April 1
Japan's new era name will be announced on April 1, one month before the current crown prince ascends to the throne, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided. (Nikkei)
Jan 01
Car rams into pedestrians in Tokyo, injuring 8
A car plowed into pedestrians on a crowded street in Tokyo on New Year's Day. Police say eight people were injured and rushed to hospital. One is reportedly in a coma. (NHK)
Jan 01
Tokyo court approves detention of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn until Jan 11
A Tokyo court on Monday approved prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn until Jan. 11 due to the latest allegation of financial misconduct. (Japan Today)
Dec 30
At long last, 11-member Pacific trade deal takes effect
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
About 40 dogs burned to death at Nara breeding facility
About 40 dogs were burned to death in a fire Friday night at a dog breeding facility in Katsuragi in the western Japan prefecture of Nara, police said. (Japan Today)
Dec 29
Japan releases footage of S.Korea radar incident
Japan's Defense Ministry has released a video to back up its claim that a South Korean naval ship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week. (NHK)
Dec 28
TV comedy show in Tokyo park stopped on police advice after drawing massive crowd
Police were called out to deal with traffic congestion and noise disturbance in the early hours of Thursday after a huge crowd gathered to watch a popular entertainment TV program being filmed at an amusement park in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
Five-year prison terms were sought Wednesday for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Japan announces withdrawal from IWC, set to resume commercial whaling
The Japanese government officially announced on Wednesday to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, a move that drew criticism from a global community worried about depleted whale populations. (Nikkei)
Dec 27
Kobe woman arrested for dumping trash off 31st-floor condo balcony
Police on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly dumping trash off the balcony of her 31st-floor condo in Kobe on a number of occasions. (Japan Times)