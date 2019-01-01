Japan rings in the new year
NHK -- Jan 01
People in Japan have rung in the New Year with celebrations across the country. In Japan, 2019 is a special year, as Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the throne in May. That will mark the start of a new era and the end of the current one, which is called "Heisei."

Many crowded into the world-famous Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo to participate in the countdown to the New Year.

Streets around the crossing were closed to traffic, as thousands of revelers gathered.

The crossing is popular among young people and tourists.

Hundreds of police officers patrolled the area and controlled the flow of merrymakers.

Meanwhile, worshippers flocked to a shrine in central Tokyo to pray for good luck in 2019.

People waited in line at Meiji Jingu shrine before the clock struck midnight.

When a drum was pounded to signal the arrival of the New Year, people threw money into a fenced-in area and offered prayers.

In Japan, people traditionally visit Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines during the first days of the New Year.

More than 3 million people are expected to pay their respects at Meiji Jingu during the first 3 days of 2019.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Jan 01
Japan rings in the new year
People in Japan have rung in the New Year with celebrations across the country. In Japan, 2019 is a special year, as Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the throne in May. That will mark the start of a new era and the end of the current one, which is called "Heisei." (NHK)
Jan 01
Number of new Japanese adults up slightly on New Year's Day
The number of Japanese aged 20, the legal age of adulthood, on New Year’s Day will be 1.25 million, up 20,000 from a year earlier, according to a government estimate released Monday. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Japan to unveil new era name on April 1
Japan's new era name will be announced on April 1, one month before the current crown prince ascends to the throne, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided. (Nikkei)
Jan 01
Car rams into pedestrians in Tokyo, injuring 8
A car plowed into pedestrians on a crowded street in Tokyo on New Year's Day. Police say eight people were injured and rushed to hospital. One is reportedly in a coma. (NHK)
Jan 01
Tokyo court approves detention of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn until Jan 11
A Tokyo court on Monday approved prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn until Jan. 11 due to the latest allegation of financial misconduct. (Japan Today)
Dec 30
At long last, 11-member Pacific trade deal takes effect
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Japan releases footage of S.Korea radar incident
Japan's Defense Ministry has released a video to back up its claim that a South Korean naval ship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week. (NHK)
Dec 29
Nikkei ends year with 12% loss after logging first annual fall since 2011
The benchmark Nikkei average snapped a six-year winning streak Friday to end 2018 down more than 12 percent after being pressured by selling following a spike the previous day. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Two Japanese death row inmates executed over 1988 robbery-murders of Cosmo Research president and employee
Two death row inmates who killed a company president and an employee at the firm were hanged Thursday morning in Osaka, the Justice Ministry said, bringing the number of executions in the country this year to 15. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Wild boar takes over from dog at New Year event
A dog handed over its responsibilities to wild boar at a ceremony marking the change of year under the Oriental zodiac. (NHK)