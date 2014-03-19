Japan's new era name will be announced on April 1, one month before the current crown prince ascends to the throne, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided.
The current emperor, Akihito, will be the first to abdicate since Japan established a constitutional government. There is also no precedent for an era name to be made public before the new emperor's ascension.
The gengo, or era name used for the length of an emperor's reign, will be unveiled soon after receiving cabinet approval the same day. It will be chosen in accordance with the Era Name Act and follow the same procedure used during the last changeover from Showa to Heisei in 1989.
The entire cabinet will make a decision on April 1 after listening to several proposals from a panel of experts, followed by the opinions of the speaker and vice speaker of the upper and lower houses of the Diet. The name will then be revealed by the chief cabinet secretary. Emperor Akihito is expected to sign a cabinet order the same day to approve the change for May 1.
The government decided to reveal the name a month before Crown Prince Naruhito's enthronement to reduce confusion and ease the transition for citizens, despite some sentiment from within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for it to be revealed on the day of ascension, as is traditional.
The new era name must hold a meaning in line with citizen's ideals, be two characters long and be easy to read and write. It is typically drawn from Chinese classical texts. The government has already commissioned experts to prepare a list of proposals.
Two death row inmates who killed a company president and an employee at the firm were hanged Thursday morning in Osaka, the Justice Ministry said, bringing the number of executions in the country this year to 15. (Japan Times)
Japan will stop charging extra for hospital visits by expectant mothers from next month amid criticism that the fee amounts to a tax on pregnancy and is applied even in cases where women do not need special care related to their pregnancy. (Japan Times)
Japan's central government is pushing ahead with a controversial plan to relocate an American military base within the southern prefecture of Okinawa. They've started full-scale land reclamation work despite strong local opposition.
(NHK)
Japan is seeking to possess its first aircraft carrier to allow for the deployment of U.S.-made stealth fighters as it seeks to bolster its arms capability under a new 10-year defense plan. (Japan Today)
A court in Beijing has sentenced a Japanese man in his 70s who was arrested in China in June 2015 to 12 years in prison for spying, sources well-informed about Sino-Japanese relations said Tuesday. (Japan Today)