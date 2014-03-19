Tokyo court approves detention of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn until Jan 11
Japan Today -- Jan 01
A Tokyo court on Monday approved prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn until Jan. 11 due to the latest allegation of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, initially charged over underreporting his remuneration, has been detained since November and was served a fresh arrest warrant on Dec 21 for allegedly transferring personal investment losses worth 1.85 billion yen ($17 million) to the Japanese automaker in 2008.

Ghosn has denied the allegations. The previous deadline for his current detention period had been set on Jan 1.

The confinement of Ghosn, who was credited with saving the Japanese automaker when it was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1990s, has sparked criticism from overseas over the possibility his detention could be legally prolonged indefinitely, and over the absence of lawyers during interrogations, a norm in Japan.

Caroline Ghosn, 31, the eldest of his four children, said in an interview with The New York Times his family has been told that his cell is unheated and he has repeatedly asked for blankets.

He has been denied pen and paper and has lost weight, his San Francisco-based daughter was quoted as saying.

Ghosn and Greg Kelly, Ghosn's close aide and a former Nissan representative director, were initially arrested Nov 19 on suspicion of understating in Nissan's securities reports roughly 5 billion yen of the former chairman's 10 billion yen remuneration during the five years through March 2015.

The men and Nissan as a company were indicted Dec 10 on a charge of violating Japan's financial instruments law.

特別背任の疑いで再逮捕された日産自動車の前会長、カルロス・ゴーン容疑者（64）について、東京地裁は10日間の勾留延長を認めました。勾留の期限は来月11日までになります。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 01
Japan to unveil new era name on April 1
Japan's new era name will be announced on April 1, one month before the current crown prince ascends to the throne, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided. (Nikkei)
Jan 01
Car rams into pedestrians in Tokyo, injuring 8
A car plowed into pedestrians on a crowded street in Tokyo on New Year's Day. Police say eight people were injured and rushed to hospital. One is reportedly in a coma. (NHK)
Jan 01
Dec 30
At long last, 11-member Pacific trade deal takes effect
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy. (Japan Times)
Dec 30
About 40 dogs burned to death at Nara breeding facility
About 40 dogs were burned to death in a fire Friday night at a dog breeding facility in Katsuragi in the western Japan prefecture of Nara, police said. (Japan Today)
Dec 29
Japan releases footage of S.Korea radar incident
Japan's Defense Ministry has released a video to back up its claim that a South Korean naval ship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week. (NHK)
Dec 28
TV comedy show in Tokyo park stopped on police advice after drawing massive crowd
Police were called out to deal with traffic congestion and noise disturbance in the early hours of Thursday after a huge crowd gathered to watch a popular entertainment TV program being filmed at an amusement park in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
Five-year prison terms were sought Wednesday for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Japan announces withdrawal from IWC, set to resume commercial whaling
The Japanese government officially announced on Wednesday to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, a move that drew criticism from a global community worried about depleted whale populations. (Nikkei)
Dec 27
Kobe woman arrested for dumping trash off 31st-floor condo balcony
Police on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly dumping trash off the balcony of her 31st-floor condo in Kobe on a number of occasions. (Japan Times)