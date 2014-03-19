A duck with a metal arrow protruding from its back has been seen twice over the last few days in a pond in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward.

The injured duck was first spotted on Dec 25 and then again on Friday morning by a man walking in Sanshinomori Park, Fuji TV reported. Police said the 30-cm-long dart was likely fired from a crossbow.

Park officials said the duck doesn’t seem to have been weakened by the dart, and for the time being, they said they will not attempt to capture it.

The ducks arrive in the park every year in October. On Nov 13, another duck in the same pond was also seen with a dart protruding from its back.