More than 1 million tickets sold for Rugby World Cup
Japan Times -- Jan 02
Over half of the total tickets for this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan have been sold, a source said Monday.

Over 1 million of a total 1.8 million tickets available for the 48 games over 12 venues have been sold. The local organizing committee is aiming to sell out every match, with the remaining tickets to be put on sale this month.

Sales began in January 2018 with priority group lotteries which resulted in over 600,000 tickets sold. General ticket sales began in September.

With these sales together with tickets distributed through World Rugby now exceeding 1 million, organizers appear on track to secure the projected total ticket revenue of ¥26 billion ($236.4 million).

MORE NEWS
Jan 02
Emperor and Empress receive New Year greetings
In Tokyo, members of the Imperial family and state dignitaries have presented their New Year's greetings to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. (NHK)
Jan 02
Japan to begin collecting Y1,000 departure tax from next Monday
Japan will start collecting from next Monday a departure tax of ¥1,000 for each person leaving the country by aircraft or ship regardless of nationality. (Japan Times)
Jan 02
Jan 01
Japan rings in the new year
People in Japan have rung in the New Year with celebrations across the country. In Japan, 2019 is a special year, as Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend the throne in May. That will mark the start of a new era and the end of the current one, which is called "Heisei." (NHK)
Jan 01
Number of new Japanese adults up slightly on New Year's Day
The number of Japanese aged 20, the legal age of adulthood, on New Year’s Day will be 1.25 million, up 20,000 from a year earlier, according to a government estimate released Monday. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Japan to unveil new era name on April 1
Japan's new era name will be announced on April 1, one month before the current crown prince ascends to the throne, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided. (Nikkei)
Jan 01
Car rams into pedestrians in Tokyo, injuring 8
A car plowed into pedestrians on a crowded street in Tokyo on New Year's Day. Police say eight people were injured and rushed to hospital. One is reportedly in a coma. (NHK)
Jan 01
Tokyo court approves detention of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn until Jan 11
A Tokyo court on Monday approved prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn until Jan. 11 due to the latest allegation of financial misconduct. (Japan Today)
Dec 30
At long last, 11-member Pacific trade deal takes effect
The 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact entered into force on Sunday, creating a free trade area covering more than a tenth of the global economy. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Japan releases footage of S.Korea radar incident
Japan's Defense Ministry has released a video to back up its claim that a South Korean naval ship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week. (NHK)