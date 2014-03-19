Over half of the total tickets for this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan have been sold, a source said Monday.

Over 1 million of a total 1.8 million tickets available for the 48 games over 12 venues have been sold. The local organizing committee is aiming to sell out every match, with the remaining tickets to be put on sale this month.

Sales began in January 2018 with priority group lotteries which resulted in over 600,000 tickets sold. General ticket sales began in September.

With these sales together with tickets distributed through World Rugby now exceeding 1 million, organizers appear on track to secure the projected total ticket revenue of ¥26 billion ($236.4 million).